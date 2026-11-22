Article Summary Peak Design's Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod is $419.89, down from $599.95, and the Roller Pro carry-on is $479.89.

DJI still doesn't sell the Osmo Pocket 4P in the US, but Amazon UK has it at £489.

Fanatec's Podium Steering Wheel Bentley GT3 is $1,199.99, down from $1,499.99.

Every product in this Black Friday guide is something we use to do our jobs at BMWBLOG, from the pocket camera that pushed a lot of mirrorless bodies out of our kit to one of the few booster seats that fits properly in a BMW i4. These are things we personally use and recommend, and most of them are discounted right now.

The list covers two cameras and a wireless mic, a carry-on and a tripod for travel, a Thunderbolt 5 dock for the desk, and the car seat. We close with Fanatec’s Black Friday sim racing sale, where the early deals take $300 off a steering wheel Fanatec developed with Bentley for its Pikes Peak race car.

Prices were checked on Nov. 22, 2026, and are in US dollars unless noted. Black Friday pricing moves quickly, so confirm the number at checkout.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Has Replaced A Lot Of Our Mirrorless Cameras

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P now handles a lot of the work we used to give to mirrorless cameras, and it fits in a jacket pocket. It’s DJI’s first dual-lens pocket gimbal camera: the main camera pairs a 1-inch sensor with a 20mm-equivalent f/2.0 lens, and the second is a 60mm-equivalent f/1.8 telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Both shoot 10-bit D-Log 2 with up to 17 stops of dynamic range, and the Pocket 4P records 4K slow motion at up to 240 fps.

That second lens is what makes it useful for car content. A 20mm lens held close to a car stretches the grille and shrinks everything behind it, while 60mm-equivalent framing keeps the proportions closer to what you see standing in front of it. Storage is generous too, with 103 GB built in plus a microSD slot that takes cards up to 1 TB.

We pair it with the DJI Mic 3. Each transmitter weighs 16 grams (about half an ounce) and records internally to 32 GB of storage in 32-bit float, saving both the original track and a processed version, so a dropped wireless link or a cold start right next to the mic doesn’t ruin the take. The charging case stretches total use to 28 hours, a five-minute top-up gives about two hours, and range is rated at 1,312 feet (400 meters). Amazon has the two-transmitter kit with the charging case at $259, $70 under its $329 list price, though that has been its usual street price for most of the year rather than a Black Friday cut.

Now the catch for American readers: DJI doesn’t sell the Pocket 4P in the US. Its global launch on July 30 left out the American market, and that hasn’t changed heading into Black Friday, so US buyers are stuck with third-party import listings. In Germany, DJI lists it from €599.

Why We Still Keep A Sony a7 V In The Bag

The Pocket 4P didn’t push everything out, and the Sony a7 V is the body we’ve kept because it’s as good at stills as it is at video. A full-frame sensor behind interchangeable lenses still does things a 1-inch sensor can’t, like real telephoto reach for rolling shots, shallow depth of field on a long lens, and cleaner files once the sun goes down.

Sony launched the a7 V in December 2025 with its first partially stacked sensor. Resolution stays at 33 megapixels, like the a7 IV, but readout is far quicker: rolling shutter drops to around 15 ms from nearly 70 ms on the old camera. That helps when you shoot a moving car on the electronic shutter, where slow readout leans lamp posts and squashes wheels into ovals. The a7 V also shoots blackout-free bursts at 30 fps with full autofocus tracking, can pre-capture up to one second before you fully press the shutter, and has in-body stabilization rated to 7.5 stops at the center of the frame.

Video is where it gives something up. There’s no internal RAW video, which its main rivals offer, and no open-gate recording, and 4K 120p comes with a crop. Amazon has the body at $2,698, down from its $2,899 launch price. A $201 cut isn’t dramatic, so treat it as a good time to buy if the a7 V was already on your list rather than a reason to switch systems.

The Peak Design Carry-On And Tripod We Travel With

The Peak Design Roller Pro is the carry-on we travel with. It holds 34 liters, expands to 39, and stays carry-on compliant as long as you leave it unexpanded. The handle is a flat 3K carbon fiber piece Peak calls SlimDrive, which eats less interior space than the usual pair of tubes, and the 60mm wheels are larger than most carry-ons use. Drop in Peak’s XL Camera Cube and it becomes a rolling case for a full camera kit.

Peak Design has the Roller Pro at $479.89 for Black Friday, 20 percent below the usual $599.95. Even on sale, that’s close to $500 for a carry-on, so this is for people who fly with expensive gear often enough to care where every lens sits.

Its partner on trips is Peak’s Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod. It weighs 2.8 pounds, folds down to 15.5 inches and roughly the diameter of a water bottle, extends to 60 inches, and is rated for about 20 pounds of gear. Folded, it slides into a backpack’s bottle pocket, which is the reason to buy it over a conventional tripod. Peak Design has it at $419.89, 30 percent off its $599.95 list price. If you don’t need to save every ounce, the aluminum version is $279.89 and weighs 3.4 pounds.

Sonnet’s Echo 21 Thunderbolt 5 SuperDock Is $100 Off

The Sonnet Echo 21 Thunderbolt 5 SuperDock turns one Thunderbolt 5 cable into 21 connections and charges a laptop at up to 140W. The port list is long:

Three Thunderbolt 5 ports, one to the computer and two downstream

Four 10Gbps USB-A and five 10Gbps USB-C ports

HDMI up to 8K at 60Hz and DisplayPort up to 4K at 144Hz

10Gb Ethernet

UHS-II SD and microSD card readers

For a camera-heavy workflow, the card readers and the storage slot are the features we’d point to. The SD slot takes the a7 V’s cards and the microSD slot takes the Pocket 4P’s, so both cameras offload at the same desk without a separate reader. Inside, an M.2 NVMe slot accepts an SSD of up to 8 TB, which turns the dock into a fast drive for footage.

That drive slot has a ceiling, though. Sonnet rates it at up to 3,300 MB/s, and 9to5Mac measured about that from an SSD rated for 7,300 MB/s, so a top-end drive won’t run at full speed in it. Sonnet’s own store has the Echo 21 at $399.99, down from $499.99.

Which Booster Seat Actually Fits In The Back Of A BMW i4?

The Clek Oobr, and it’s one of the few we’ve found that does. We just got one for our G26 i4, and it solved a problem the other boosters we looked at couldn’t: their armrests are wide enough to sit over the rear seatbelt buckle and block the opening the belt clicks into. The Oobr leaves the buckle clear.

Clek lists the seat at 15.5 inches wide at the front and 18 inches at the rear. The clip-on cup holder adds width, to 20 inches overall, so check which side it ends up on before you install the seat in a tight rear bench.

The Oobr is a high-back belt-positioning booster that converts to a backless booster as your kid grows, and its Rigid-LATCH connectors lock it to the car’s LATCH anchors for extra stability in a crash. The back reclines for kids who fall asleep on longer drives, and Clek rates it for children 40 to 100 pounds and 43.3 to 57 inches tall. The fabrics are flame-retardant-free and PFAS-free.

It’s expensive for a booster. Clek has it at $369.99 for Black Friday, down from $399.99. Rear benches vary a lot from car to car, so if you drive something other than an i4, test the fit before the return window closes.

Fanatec’s Black Friday Sale Is Fantastic

Fanatec moved part of its Black Friday sale forward this year and added the Podium Steering Wheel Bentley GT3 to it earlier than planned. Those Early Bird deals started Monday, Nov. 16, at 9 AM PST (6 PM CET), and the rest of Fanatec’s previously announced Black Friday offers followed on Nov. 19 at 12 AM PST (9 AM CET). Both rounds are live now.

The Bentley wheel is the headliner, at $1,199.99 instead of $1,499.99. It isn’t a replica: Fanatec developed it with Bentley for the Continental GT3 Pikes Peak race car, and the wheel was used in that car on the hill climb. The 310 mm rim has a magnesium core, Alcantara grips and a 5 mm carbon fiber front plate around a 3.4-inch round display that levels itself as you turn. Its four magnetic shift paddles are shaped after the Continental GT road car’s paddles, there are two analog clutch paddles, and a USB stand turns the whole thing into a desk clock styled after the one in the Continental GT’s dashboard.

It works with PC, and with PlayStation on a PlayStation-licensed Fanatec base, but not with Xbox. You also need a Fanatec wheel base, which isn’t included, so $1,199.99 is the start of the bill. In the UK the wheel is £1,049.99 (down from £1,299.99), and in Europe it’s €1,199.95 (down from €1,499.95).

The rest of the Early Bird list is aimed at rigs that already have a base:

Podium Button Module Rally: $264.99 (from $309.99). Fanatec built it with M-Sport for the 2022 and 2023 Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 WRC cars. It mounts in front of a wheel rim with a six-bolt pattern and adds nine backlit buttons, two D-pads and three 12-way switches at 280 grams.

Podium Hub: $169.99 (from $199.99)

CSL Universal Hub V2: $159.99 (from $189.99)

ClubSport Universal Hub V2 for Xbox: $339.99 (from $399.99)

Steering wheel soft bundles: from $234.99 for the CSL Steering Wheel V2 bundles to $744.99 for the Podium GT3 Endurance and Podium Porsche 911 GT3 R bundles