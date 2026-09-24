From the F90 M5 to the E46 M3, these blues became part of the cars’ identities. One new shade earns an honorable mention.

Article Summary Newer shades Marina Bay Blue and Tanzanite Blue make the top five, while Ocean Wave Blue earns an honorable mention.

San Marino Blue and Le Mans Blue share second place, each with a strong connection to BMW M history.

Laguna Seca Blue takes the top spot thanks to its unmistakable look and close association with the E46 M3.

BMW makes some of the best paint colors in the business, and arguably the coolest cuts come from the brand’s extensive library of blue paints. And while some classics may reign supreme, BMW hasn’t let up in the last decade or so, bringing plenty of unique and unforgettable shades to the masses. Today, we’re combing through the archives—and looking at what comes next—in order to count down the top five (ish) BMW blues of all time.

5: Marina Bay Blue

Marina Bay Blue Metallic debuted with the F90 BMW M5 in 2017, and it remains closely tied to that car. Named for Singapore’s Marina Bay racing circuit, it has the intensity you would expect from an M launch color: a rich blue that looks especially vivid in direct sun, with enough depth to keep it from feeling flat. BMW has since offered it on other models, including the current M5 and X7. Still, the F90 is probably the first car many enthusiasts picture when they hear the name. Even if the color itself wasn’t beautiful, that might be a good enough reason Marina Bay Blue belongs among BMW’s most memorable blues.

4: Yas Marina Blue

Yas Marina Blue, or YMB, is similarly new to the BMW portfolio. However, instead of appearing across the BMW lineup over time, it remains exclusive to the car it debuted with: the F8X M3/M4. In fact the launch color for the cars, it’s named for Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. And there’s no blue quite like it in the BMW lineup or, indeed, even from other automakers. It’s a lighter blue with a distinct pearl effect; the latter detail separates it from every other color on our list. YMB was an early fan favorite, but in recent years the color has become the clear frontrunner as far as factory colors for the F80 M3 and F82/F83 M4 go.

3: Tanzanite Blue Metallic

Tanzanite Blue Metallic has been a BMW Individual favorite since 2012. At a glance, it can seem almost black, especially in shade. Direct sunlight reveals the color’s deep blue finish and abundant metallic flake, making the same car look considerably more vivid. That range helps explain its appeal across the lineup: Tanzanite looks suitably formal on a 7 Series, yet has enough presence for an M3 or M4. More than a decade after its introduction, it’s a strong candidate for a future BMW classic.

2: San Marino Blue / Le Mans Blue

Unconventional, I know, but our penultimate blue is simply a tie. Originally, Le Mans Blue was to go here—it’s a fantastic blue with real heritage ties to the brand. But then I went back to consult my original list of the best BMW colors ever made, where I was reminded of San Marino Blue. SMB debuted on the M6 Coupe in the early 2010s, but its legacy was secured when BMW featured it on the F82 M4 CS and F80 M3 CS. It was a launch color and one of only a handful of possible color variants. Otherwise, SMB is fairly scarce—it only ever appeared on a handful of expensive M cars and isn’t a regularly-offered paint anymore.

Le Mans Blue was everywhere for a while. But that’s part of what makes it special. In terms of paint quality and look, Le Mans Blue is pretty close to SMB, though the latter is slightly deeper to my eye. Le Mans Blue debuted on the E39 M5, another incredibly important car for BMW. It later found its way to cars like the 135i, original X5 (E53), and E9X M3. Both are great blues and historically important.

1: Laguna Seca Blue

Was there ever any doubt? Without ordering from BMW’s Individual catalog, Laguna Seca Blue remains almost entirely exclusive to the equally legendary E46 M3, with one notable exception: the M Coupe. The color remains equally prized on either model, being a fairly low-volume paint for both and only offered on specific model year cars. Today it commands a hefty premium over most other colors, assuming all other variables are equal. Indeed, LSB is a great look: the pastel blue is almost turquoise in the right light and is truly unmistakable. I don’t know how else to say it: it’s the best BMW blue of all time.

Honorable Mention: Ocean Wave Blue Metallic

Ocean Wave Blue Metallic was among the colors offered when the Neue Klasse BMW iX3 debuted. Compared with the vivid blues often seen on BMW performance models, such as Portimao Blue and Marina Bay Blue, it takes a quieter approach. Its medium-light blue finish carries hints of gray and turquoise, shifting from icy to almost tropical as the light changes. The subtle variation suits the iX3’s clean lines. The color’s direct connection to Neue Klasse makes it immediately important. The fact that it’s a darn good-looking, unique shade of blue only helps the fact. It’s just a little too early to call it one of the “best ever” when it’s hardly a year old!

Did we miss your favorite? Color is subjective. And, after all, there can only be five (ish), so it’s inevitable that we missed some great colors. Leave a comment below telling us which BMW blue is your favorite and why!