BMW named a 600-hp M5 after one of our five favorite silvers. Even that wasn’t enough to earn it the top spot.

Article Summary Salmon Silver brings a hint of warmth to the boxy E30 M3, while Space Silver suits the smoother lines of the Neue Klasse iX3.

Ultra-thin aluminum flakes give Pure Metal Silver its liquid-metal sheen. BMW built just 50 examples of the M5 that bore its name for the U.S.

Hockenheim Silver shows off the M2 Competition’s wide rear fenders, while Silver-Gray Metallic makes the E46 M3 CSL stand out.

Silver sounds like the easy choice until you ask a BMW enthusiast. The shade that looks best on the F87 M2 is quite a bit different from the one you remember on the boxy E30 M3. An unassuming only becomes more complicated when you consider that, somewhere along the way, BMW came up with a silver so elaborate that it named an entire M5 special edition after the paint. Continuing our look at BMW’s best paint colors, here are our five favorite silvers, counting down to the best.

Salmon Silver Metallic (Lachssilber)

Judging by the English translation of Lachssilber, you’d be forgiven for expecting a pink BMW. In person, you have to go looking for the salmon bit. There’s a little warmth to the finish when the sun catches it, but the lasting impression is of a soft, slightly smoky silver. BMW offered it on lots of cars throughout the 1980s, including the iconic E30 M3. It’s my favorite color on the car, with the only trade-off being that you miss out on the perhaps more immediately recognizable Alpine White and the trio of reds BMW offered throughout the car’s life. Salmon Silver Metallic does a great job on the E30 M3 specifically, illustrating the car’s boxy flares. Throw in the black bumper trim and a set of basketweaves, and there’s very little to change. Runner up: the unique Ravaglia Edition E30 M3, which came finished in Nogaro Silver metallic paint.

Space Silver Metallic

Space Silver already made our list of favorite new BMW colors, largely on the strength of the Neue Klasse iX3. It’s a pale silver with just enough warmth to make the electric SUV look particularly good with the saddle-brown Castanea interior. That’s a combination we’d happily order. The paint also appears on the i3 and several other modern vehicles. Fun fact: as of this writing, Space Silver is the only named silver in BMW’s advertised Individual catalog. All the other silver-adjacent hues are titled “grey” or something unique. BMW offers a matte Frozen version, too, though we’d stick with the regular metallic. That long reflection down the side is half the appeal.

Pure Metal Silver

How good does a paint color have to be to get top billing on a 600-horsepower M5? In 2016, BMW built 70 examples of the M5 Pure Metal Silver Edition—only 50 came to the U.S. market. The paint cost an additional $10,825, and applying it involves two stages. BMW throws on a Glacier Silver metallic base before hitting it with Pure Metal Silver. Pure Metal Silver itself uses thousands of tiny aluminum flakes to give the bodywork an almost liquid-metal sheen. The F10’s hood shows it off especially well. The raised sections look polished, while the channels alongside them run surprisingly dark. It’s an extravagant way to paint a big silver sedan, which, come to think of it, makes the M5 exactly the right car for it.

Hockenheim Silver Metallic

Long Beach Blue might be the definitive color for the original F87 M2, but by the time the M2 Competition rolled around in 2018, BMW had an equally good alternative in Hockenheim Silver. Exclusive to the M2 Competition—without special ordering through BMW Individual, anyway—Hockenheim is pale enough to pass for white at times. But move closer, and the light reveals iridescent golds, silvers, and more in the paint. It’s one of the most deceptive colors in BMW’s library, and there’s no better car to showcase it than the M2.

Silver-Gray Metallic

Picture an E46 M3 CSL, and chances are you just pictured Silver-Gray Metallic. BMW gave CSL buyers a choice of two colors, and while Black Sapphire Metallic has its fans, silver lets you pick out the CSL-specific details from across a parking lot. The exposed carbon-fiber roof is the obvious one. Our favorite is the single round intake in the front bumper. On a Silver-Gray car, you spot that little black circle immediately, and you know exactly which M3 you’re looking at.

The CSL makes a convincing poster car, but a regular E46 M3 makes just as good a case for the paint itself. Silver-Gray has enough depth to show off the crease running through the door handle, and it stays bright enough to pick out the lip of each wheel arch. There’s also just enough metallic in the paint to catch the sun and get some really nice silvers and gold hues. Park one on factory 19-inch Competition wheels and, for our money, you’re looking at one of (maybe the) the looking car BMW ever made. That’s what earns Silver-Gray the top spot.