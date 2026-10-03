We maxed out the new BMW 3 Series configurator in Germany and ended up with a six-figure final price for the M350 xDrive.

Article Summary The BMW M350 xDrive starts at €80,900, but we managed to add nearly €21,000 in options.

Our fully loaded build has everything from a roof box to a spare set of winter wheels.

Since there are no Individual colors available yet, the most expensive option is the €4,300 M Technology Package II.

BMW wastes no time firing up its configurator across Europe for a newly launched model. Thankfully, the 3 Series is no exception. The G50 build tool went live just hours after the eighth-generation sedan broke cover earlier this week. With diesel out of the picture and the plug-in hybrid not arriving until next year, you’re limited to three gas models: 318, 320, and the M350 xDrive. In our quest to hit the highest price possible, we naturally based our virtual build on the M Performance model.

It starts at €80,900, but once you tick all the boxes (and I do mean all of them), you can tack on almost €21,000 worth of options. That’s even before choosing an Individual color, which currently isn’t embedded in the configurator. Our build comes in Ocean Wave Blue, one of several optional €990 colors available right now. Frozen Space Silver will be available to order from March 2027 as the first Individual finish.

The most expensive option you can add is the €4,300 M Technology Package II. It bundles these 20-inch wheels, sport tires, improved engine cooling, and an Individual leather interior with M Sport seats. Speaking of the cabin, BMW wants €320 for the heated steering wheel and another €450 for the electrically operated trunk. The crystal-effect switchgear commands a €320 premium, and you’ll have to fork out €400 for heated rear seats.

The New BMW 3 Series Costs Up To €101,655

Elsewhere, the upgraded 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system adds another €350 to the final bill, while the €480 Security Assistant brings a myriad of online services. Back in the real world, BMW can improve the 3 Series Sedan’s practicality with a €1,150 towbar. Should you need to carry more, a €1,099 roof box swallows 550 liters. A separate set of 18-inch winter wheels and tires is listed at €3,000, plus another €3,097 for the five-year service plan with 100,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

With everything added, the new 3 Series costs €101,655 in its home market. That’s almost the same as an M3 Competition before you start ticking boxes on the options list. The M350 xDrive will get even more expensive once Individual colors are added to the configurator. Later, the next-generation M3 (G84), coming in 2028, will push the maximum asking price deeper into six-figure territory. And if the G88 Touring is indeed happening, it’ll be slightly more expensive than its sedan counterpart.

The Base Model Costs Less Than Half

At the other end of the pricing spectrum, a 3 Series costs €49,900 for the entry-level 318. Of course, that’s before you start throwing options at it. We’ve already talked about the base version and how it looks decent even in Alpine White with 18-inch wheels and a cloth interior. As always, the sweet spot for the new 3er is probably somewhere in the middle.

Production of the 3 Series G50 gets underway next month in Dingolfing, but the M350 xDrive’s rear-wheel-drive mode won’t be available until later next year. The so-called Drift Moment will be added from the factory to newly built cars and offered as a retrofit for existing vehicles through an over-the-air update.