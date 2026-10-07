Article Summary The new BMW iX4 retains the outgoing X4’s coupe SUV silhouette while adopting Neue Klasse styling.

Panoramic Vision, a new steering wheel, and revised controls transform the cabin more dramatically than the exterior dimensions.

BMW’s quoted output and acceleration figures put the iX4 M60 ahead of the previous X4 M Competition, although its top speed is lower.

There was a time where we weren’t sure we’d ever see the BMW X4 again. But today marks its triumphant return, and with a seriously renewed lease on life. Chiefly, it’s an EV, joining the growing family of Neue Klasse vehicles. The new generation also debuts with the most powerful X4 ever made, with the quickest 0-60 mph time to boot—yes, that includes the wicked BMW X4 M. Anyway, here’s how the new iX4 stacks up against the classic G02 generation.

Exterior Design

BMW has finally done it: the new iX4 is only imperceptibly larger than the X4 it replaces. Yes, it’s still bigger—but hardly. The iX4 is just half an inch longer than the G02 X4, while gaining two inches (25 mm) in the wheelbase. It’s less than an inch wider, too, and actually stands half an inch shorter than the outgoing model.

Aesthetically, the iX4 stays fairly true to the G02’s brief. The sloping hatch terminates in a subtle (or not-so-subtle in M60 versions) rear spoiler, and everything about the iX4 screams sporty. The iX4 offers larger 22-inch wheels than its predecessor, too. Aside from the bigger wheels, the changes are…well, obvious. The iX4 dons a completely new suit for its Neue Klasse generation. A higher beltline gives the new SUV a little bit more verticality than the outgoing model, and we’ll for sure miss the M mirrors from the outgoing M and M Performance models. Same goes for the little roof spoiler. The tail lights appear slightly larger here than on other Neue Klasse models, and overall the design is good, if a bit disconnected from the previous generation.

Interior Design

One look inside makes it immediately clear which of the two models is the new one. The good news: leather is still optional, and it’s unlikely the new X4 loses much in the way of meaningful cargo or passenger space. On the other hand, the Neue Klasse steering wheel is likely going to be a “love it or hate it” affair on a driver-by-driver basis. The lack of real buttons and addition of haptic ones will also likely divide commenters and some buyers. The iX4 offers a panoramic glass roof, replacing the old X4’s smaller unit (which also opened…). Only time behind the wheel will really establish whether the new interior digs are an objective improvement.

Performance

When we break down the numbers, the iX4 starts to get a lot more impressive—quickly. BMW says the new iX4 M60 xDrive develops 603 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque (450 kW and 875 Nm) which makes it the most powerful X4 ever. The runner-up is the previous generation X4 M Competition, which made a nice 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. The iX4 doesn’t break any records in the 0-60 mph time, though. BMW claims the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) dash takes 3.9 seconds. While faster times have been independently reported, BMW officially estimated the LCI’d X4 M Competition’s 0-100 km/h time at 3.8 seconds per the 2021 press release. Close but no cigar. Top speed is a different story: the iX4 tops out at 149 mph, while the F98 X4 M achieved speeds up to 285 km/h (178 mph).

Technology

Aesthetically, there’s a lot of new in the iX4. But in practice little will change with the new generation. For example, both X4 models offer built in navigation, app integration, a powerful head up display, and wireless phone charging. Displays move around a bit—the Panoramic Display most prominently, as it replaces the driver’s side gauge cluster entirely—but it’s a lot of the same information. The iX4 gains AI-assisted voice commands which should make things a little bit more conversational. Overall the Neue Klasse cars represent a step forward in customization and app integration.

So, what do you think? Is the iX4 an immediate and obvious step up? Or were you hoping for something else? While we certainly mourn the loss of the radical X4 M, there’s something to be said for the new NA7 and its insane balance of tech and performance.