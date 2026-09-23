A.A. Murakami’s “SYMBIOSIS” installation apparently takes inspiration from the 7 Series facelift and BMW’s vision of a closer relationship between humans and machines.

Article Summary The new 7 Series is displayed alongside the artwork at Contemporary Istanbul from September 24 to 27.

The futuristic piece uses light, mist, bubbles, airflow, and other elements to explore the relationship between humans and technology.

BMW is using the project to connect the 7 Series’ new technology and fresh design with contemporary art.

Even if my father-in-law is a talented and locally recognized painter, I’ll be brutally honest and admit I don’t know much about art. That’s why I’m going to take BMW’s word for it when the automaker says its new 7 Series inspired a futuristic art installation. Tokyo- and London-based artist duo Azusa Murakami (JP) and Alexander Groves (UK) created “SYMBIOSIS,” which is now on display alongside the flagship sedan at Contemporary Istanbul. And yes, it looks every bit as futuristic as you’d expect from an art piece inspired by a car that’s basically a rolling technology showcase.

BMW says “SYMBIOSIS” draws inspiration from its Symbiotic Drive concept, which explores a closer relationship between humans, technology, and the car. Rather than treating the vehicle and driver as two separate entities, BMW envisions them working together more naturally, with technology anticipating and assisting the driver’s inputs.

A.A.Murakami’s installation takes that idea into the world of contemporary art. The duo combines engineered structures with light, mist, bubbles, airflow, temperature, gravity, and other elements to create something that’s constantly changing. In other words, it’s not exactly the kind of artwork you hang above the sofa.

Ephemeral Tech

The installation is part of A.A.Murakami’s “Ephemeral Tech” approach, which blends technology with transient physical elements. BMW says the result explores the relationship between technology and nature while creating an experience that never looks exactly the same twice.

Naturally, the heavily facelifted 7 Series itself is part of the experience. BMW says the presentation incorporates the flagship’s design, technology, craftsmanship, and driving characteristics rather than simply parking the car next to the artwork as an expensive prop.

A.A.Murakami has essentially taken BMW’s human-machine interaction idea and interpreted it through light, air, water, and technology. Whether that makes the 7 Series art is probably a question best left to people who actually know what they’re talking about. I’m certainly not one of them.

“SYMBIOSIS” originally premiered at Art Basel in June 2026, where BMW has been a partner for more than two decades. The installation has now moved to Tersane Istanbul for the 21st edition of Contemporary Istanbul. The public can see the installation from September 24 through 27, following today’s VIP preview. BMW is participating through its Turkish partner Borusan Otomotiv, which has also supported Contemporary Istanbul and other contemporary-art initiatives.

More Than Just A Car?

For BMW, the project is another opportunity to position the 7 Series as more than just a luxury sedan. It’s being presented as a meeting point between automotive design, artificial intelligence, technology, and contemporary art.

As for whether the installation actually qualifies as great art, I’ll leave that judgment to the experts. I write about cars, after all. And thankfully, BMW has already told me what inspired it.