Article Summary The BMW iX4 pairs sharp Neue Klasse styling with larger dimensions than the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron.

Audi offers a passenger display and an opening sunroof, while BMW takes a different approach with Panoramic Vision.

BMW’s claimed performance and preliminary range figures give the iX4 a compelling position against its Audi rival.

The Audi and BMW rivalry continues. This time, we’re lining up the two brands’ controversial “Sport Activity Coupes.” Funny enough, both have now gone electric-only; meet the BMW iX4 and the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback. These flashy “coupe SUVs” are often maligned for being more style than substance. But after comparing the two, it’s clear at least one of these things has some serious staying power.

Exterior Design

Audi’s coupe SUV and BMW’s iX4 share the same less-than-conventional sloping rear end and lots of details that shout, rather than whisper, that “this is the sporty one.” In the front, you’d have a hard time telling the iX4 or the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback apart from its generation/platform-mates. But both benefit from aggressive, blacked-out trim pieces that overall keep proportions looking good on both. Audi’s Singleframe grille is a bit more familiar than the Neue Klasse one, and its wider proportions along with more rounded surfaces keep the Audi’s front end looking a little bit burlier overall. BMW, meanwhile, favors slimmer sharper angles and slimmer details. Notably, Audi only offers the Q4 e-tron Sportback in four colors (or did in 2026, anyway); BMW offers nine.

From the side and rear is where both SUVs really lean into their sportier selves. Both cars offer 21-inch wheels, although BMW lets you step up to 22-inchers on the M60 model. Similarly, the two share lightly flared fenders, a dynamic rear wing, and a sprinkling of gloss black where needed (i.e., rear diffusor and other trim pieces). Audi’s Sportback’s wheelbase stretches 108.7 inches (2,761.0 mm) long, while the vehicle itself sits at 180.7 inches (4,589.8 mm). It stands 63.5 inches (1,612.9 mm) tall. The X4 is measurably larger. Its wheelbase is 114.1 inches (2,898.1 mm), underpinning a vehicle stretching 188.3 inches (4,783 mm) long and standing 63.3 inches (1,608 mm) tall. The X4 is also about an inch wider.

Interior Design

Inside, the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback offers a couple of features that BMW drivers might miss. One is the large passenger screen, which BMW is not bringing to the iX4. Thankfully, both cars offer leather, and the cost will be around the same ($1500). One big point of contention might be the sunroof; Audi offers a sunroof that actually opens, unlike the full-length panoramic glass roof in the new BMW iX4. Overall, both vehicles offer a commensurately upscale cabin for the price point and segment. Historically, the X4 has offered very slightly less cargo space and cabin space (head room and leg room) than the Q4 e-tron Sportback despite its larger size. That likely rings true here, too.

Performance

The most aggressive iteration of the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback currently (no pun intended) tops out at 335 hp (250 kW). Torque is another story: the top dog sends 545 Nm to the rear wheels and up to 134 Nm to the front wheels (401 and 99 lb-ft, respectively). Solid numbers all around—especially for something that doesn’t have an S or RS badge. But the iX4 M60 xDrive handily bests the Audi here. BMW claims 603 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque; that’s 450 kW and 875 Nm. The iX4 dashes from zero to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds and tops out at 149 mph. The top Audi does the same feat in an estimated 5.4 seconds, although no top speed is specified.

Both vehicles offer bidirectional charging. Audi’s 2026 Q4 Sportback e-tron offers an EPA-estimated 251 miles of range, but the automaker refreshed some hardware for the latest model year that will likely drive that number up to or well past 300 miles. However, it’s a bit of a moot point: the X4 50 xDrive offers a preliminary estimated range of up to 428 miles. That number could change after testing, but it likely won’t fluctuate enough to make the Audi competitive.

Technology

The Audi and BMW are closer than ever when comparing technology features. Both offer AI-enhanced voice commands (Amazon Alexa+ in the iX4, ChatGPT in Audi) that allow “natural interaction.” Both offer built-in maps and OEM app features. Displays are a completely different story, though. Audi offers a 12-inch passenger screen, which the iX4 doesn’t. BMW’s Panoramic Vision delivers a lot of the same info Audi’s 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster offers, but on the windshield instead of backing the steering wheel.

The BMW iX4 starts at $66,200 in the U.S., which means it will be a tad bit more expensive than Audi’s EV. But, frankly, it sure seems like you get a lot for the money. The new iX4 offers more power and significantly more range; and does so looking pretty good. Which would you take home?