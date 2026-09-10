The i3 50 xDrive has dropped by BMW Welt in Munich wearing the all-new look that the next 3 Series is about to inherit.

Article Summary BMW is showing off the new i3 Sedan in M Le Castellet Blue with the M Sport Package.

This i3 50 xDrive has the optional panoramic glass roof, but it sadly doesn’t open.

The 20-inch wheels can be swapped out for an even larger 21-inch set.

This week in the BMW world, it’s all about the new 3 Series and its M350 six-cylinder sibling. But let’s not forget: its electric cousin entered series production over a month ago. The i3 sedan has made the very short trip from the Munich plant to the adjacent BMW Welt, where it’s now on public display. A new walkaround video gives us an up-close look at a car that has practically nothing in common with the funky i3 hatchback.

This particular car wears M Le Castellet Blue, a fresh color that BMW is rolling out with the all-new i3. The M Sport Package adds the expected visual upgrades, helping the electric sedan look considerably more aggressive. Come to think of it, we still haven’t seen the base i3. Whoever specced this car went with the 20-inch wheels, but customers can go one size larger. The electric sedan can be ordered with optional 21-inch wheels for those willing to sacrifice a little sidewall (and possibly range) in exchange for a more imposing look.

The “NA0” displayed at BMW Welt also has the optional panoramic glass roof. However, there’s an important caveat: it doesn’t slide open. Buyers expecting a traditional opening sunroof should be aware of the distinction, as BMW, like other brands, is moving away from traditional sunroofs with an opening section. Thankfully, that hasn’t been the case with the new X5/iX5, which still lets fresh air into the cabin.

The i3 Is Larger Than The 3 Series G20

If you’re wondering about the car’s size, we have all the relevant numbers. The new i3 is 4,760 millimeters (187.4 inches) long, making it 47 mm (1.9 inches) longer than the outgoing 3 Series (“G20”). BMW’s first all-new electric sedan of the Neue Klasse era is also 38 mm (1.5 inches) wider, measuring 1,865 mm (73.4 inches) across. It’s no surprise given the large battery pack underneath, but the i3 is also 40 mm (1.6 inches) taller, at 1,480 mm (58.3 inches). The wheelbase has grown as well, stretching 46 mm (1.8 inches) to 2,897 mm (114.1 inches).

The gap between the two will shrink once BMW rolls out the eighth-generation 3 Series with combustion engines. Company representatives have already said it’ll be bigger than its predecessor, and that inevitably means more weight, too. Of course, without a chunky battery pack, the ICE-powered sports sedan will still be substantially lighter than the EV. As an i3 50 xDrive, the car weighs a substantial 2,205 kilograms (4,861 pounds) in First Edition guise.

With i3 production already underway, the first customer deliveries are happening this fall in Europe. Americans will have to wait until sometime next year. Initially, BMW is making the electric sedan exclusively in Munich, but it also plans to build the car in Mexico at the San Luis Potosí plant starting in 2027.

A separate, long-wheelbase model codenamed “NA8” will be produced in China.

Video: paul_m8 / YouTube