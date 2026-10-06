The new U.S. pricing guide details paint, wheels, technology packages, and the upgrades that require extra spending.

Article Summary The 2027 BMW i3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500, or $62,850 including destination, with heated front seats and a panoramic glass roof included.

M Sport packages cost $2,000 or $3,200, while the $1,350 upgrade to 21-inch wheels also requires $950 Adaptive M Suspension.

Technology, driving assistance, parking, and comfort packages expand the equipment list, with several features also available individually.

BMW’s newly released U.S. pricing guide puts the 2027 i3’s options under the microscope. We already explored how a loaded example reaches $78,650 in our configurator breakdown. Now, the guide provides a clearer picture of the cheaper alternatives—and the ordering requirements behind some expensive upgrades. Released September 30, it lists the i3 50 xDrive at $61,500, or $62,850 with the $1,350 destination charge. U.S.-spec production starts in November.

Paint and Interior Options

Alpine White is free, while regular metallic finishes cost $650. Those include Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Brooklyn Grey, Space Silver, Vegas Red, Polarised Grey, Ocean Wave Blue, Eucalyptus Green, and Le Castellet Blue. Frozen Space Silver Metallic is the expensive exception at $2,350.

Inside, Black, Digital White, Castanea, and Agave Green Contemporary interiors carry no surcharge. The Black BMW M interior is also a no-cost selection, but requires an M Sport package. Black BMW Individual leather costs $1,500. A $250 Veganza dashboard is available specifically with the Black BMW M interior, while the $250 Digital White BMW Individual steering wheel requires the matching Digital White interior.

M Sport and Wheel Upgrades

The $2,000 M Sport Package includes exterior and interior M Sport elements, a sports steering wheel, and 19-inch M Aero Polygon wheels. M Sport Professional costs $3,200 and replaces that package, adding equipment including the illuminated Iconic Glow grille, M Sport brakes, and an M steering wheel. Red or blue brake calipers are available without a price difference within Professional.

Most 20-inch wheel upgrades cost $600, including several M designs and BMW Individual Aero wheels. Jet Black 20-inch 1065M wheels cost $850. The 21-inch M Aero Trigon wheels featured in our loaded build add $1,350, but also require the $950 Adaptive M Suspension. Together, that wheel-and-suspension choice adds $2,300 beyond the required M Sport package. Adaptive M Suspension requires either M Sport package. Buyers choosing regular M Sport can also add blue-caliper M Sport brakes for $650.

Tech and Other Packages

The Technology Package costs $1,900 and combines BMW’s 3D head-up display, Harman/Kardon audio, and the Iconic Glow grille. With M Sport Professional, its price falls to $1,400 because the grille is already included. That explains the lower figure in our configurator article.

Driving Assistance Professional costs $2,500, bundling the term-limited Highway & Commuting Assistant, Lane Change Assistant, and Partial Automated Driving. Parking Assistance adds $750 for Parking Assistant Plus and Parking View with 3D View. The $1,100 Comfort Package supplies a heated steering wheel, power tailgate, and multifunction seats. Alternatively, the heated steering wheel alone costs $200. Harman/Kardon audio and the illuminated grille are each available separately for $650.

Three-zone rear-seat climate control costs $200. Heated rear seats add $500 and require that climate upgrade, making the combined addition $700. Thankfully, there’s also plenty included before checking any boxes: a panoramic glass roof, heated power front seats, BMW Panoramic Vision, wireless charging, and adaptive cruise control with steering assistance all come standard. Our $78,650 configuration shows how far the options list can take you. But the pricing guide makes it easier to spend selectively.

BMW i3 50 xDrive Pricing Guide