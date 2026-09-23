Although the electric SUV won best interior and infotainment, it won’t compete for the overall German Car of the Year title.

Article Summary The same basic interior design will spread to future BMW models, including the soon-to-be-revealed 3 Series and iX4.

Although the BMW iX3 won for best interior design and infotainment, it's not competing for the overall title.

The 2027 German Car of the Year winner will come from five finalists: the VW ID. Polo, Kia PV5, Mercedes GLC Electric, Xpeng X9, and Hyundai Ioniq 6 N.

The new iX3 is adding yet another feather to its cap, and no, it’s not for world-class-beating range. Instead, a 47-member jury of German and international automotive journalists has named the electric SUV the winner of Best Interior Design and Infotainment at the GCOTY Awards 2027. That’s a pretty significant nod for BMW, considering the iX3 is the first production model based on the Neue Klasse platform and introduces a completely new cabin philosophy for the brand.

The jury evaluated all-new models launched over the past 12 months, with the iX3 coming out on top in the interior and infotainment category. We’ve already seen this interior in a few other models, including the i3 sedan. Moving higher in the lineup, the X5/iX5 and 7 Series/i7 also feature the radically rethought dashboard with a 17.9-inch central display and the pillar-to-pillar windshield projection. These larger vehicles also get a 14.6-inch passenger screen, which the iX3 and i3 don’t have.

BMW has also introduced a new multifunction steering wheel and a redesigned head-up display, creating a much more screen-heavy cabin than we’re used to seeing in the company’s models. At the same time, the company has retained only a handful of physical controls for frequently used functions, eliminating the long-running iDrive rotary knob.

The All-New Interior Is Coming Soon To Two More Models

We’ll see more of this interior soon. The new 3 Series premieres next week and should have essentially the same cabin as the i3. Later in 2026, the first-ever iX4 will break cover with the same dashboard layout as the iX3. Judging by what the Internet says, fans haven’t been particularly receptive to this new setup, but journalists are seeing things differently. And if 100,000 orders for the iX3 within a year are any indication, those actually buying the cars don’t seem to have an issue with BMW’s new interior era.

As for the other individual awards, the retro-chic Renault Twingo won Best Exterior Design, while the Porsche 911 Turbo S took home Best Powertrain. China’s Geely E2 earned Best Value, and Skoda’s new Peaq seven-seat electric SUV was crowned Family Car of the Year.

But none of these cars were actually the biggest winners. Instead, those honors go to the five class winners:

Volkswagen ID. Polo — Budget, for cars priced below €25,000

Kia PV5 — Compact, for cars priced from €25,000 to €40,000

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric — Premium, for cars priced from €40,000 to €70,000

Xpeng X9 — Luxury, for cars priced above €70,000

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N — Performance

These five will duke it out for the overall German Car of the Year 2027 award, announced on November 2. To determine the winner, the jurors will swap seats during two days of test drives.

An honorable mention also goes to Skoda boss Klaus Zellmer, who was named Automotive Person of the Year. Beginning October 1, 2027, he’ll move to Volvo, where he’ll become the Swedish company’s new President and CEO.