BMW is already offering loyalty discounts on its two newest SUVs in the United States, but the incentives are fairly modest.

Article Summary The fifth-generation BMW X5 gets a $1,000 loyalty discount in the U.S.

The 2027 BMW iX3 is eligible for a $500 loyalty discount.

Both incentives can be combined with BMW's 4.99% APR financing for 60 months.

The paint has dried on the X5 and iX3 in the US, but both are already getting their first incentives. Okay, the discounts aren’t exactly massive. Nevertheless, they mark an interesting development for two of the most important models in BMW’s lineup.

According to dealer bulletins cited by CarsDirect, the 2027 BMW X5 is now eligible for a $1,000 loyalty discount when purchased or leased. The iX3 gets a smaller $500 loyalty discount. Both offers arrived this month and can be combined with BMW’s current 4.99% APR financing deal for 60 months.

There’s an obvious catch for anyone shopping strictly for the best deal. The outgoing 2026 X5 currently has considerably stronger incentives: 0.9% APR financing for 60 months, a $1,000 APR credit, and up to $2,000 in loyalty discounts. Those offers are scheduled to run through September 30. Predictably, BMW is sweetening the deal for those willing to settle for the old X5 as the company looks to clear out inventory before the G65s arrive.

As a refresher, the 2027 BMW X5 starts at $74,200 for the 40 xDrive, but a rear-wheel-drive version will follow in the first quarter of next year. The cheaper X5 40 should start at $71,900. Pricing could drop further once the currently mandatory $650 Glass Controls becomes an optional add-on you can remove.

2027 BMW iX3 Loyalty Discount

As for the smaller iX3, the incentive doesn’t require a trade-in and can be transferred to another member of the same household. It also doesn’t require dealer participation, making the $500 a relatively straightforward discount for eligible BMW customers.

The $500 discount is particularly noteworthy because this is BMW’s first incentive for the new iX3. The company has launched the Neue Klasse SUV with no other rebate currently available, making the loyalty credit the first crack in what was otherwise a very incentive-light rollout.

The iX3 is exclusively available as a 50 xDrive from $62,850, but it’s an open secret by now that more affordable 40 and 40 xDrive versions are on the way.

It’s interesting to see BMW introduce loyalty discounts for both models so soon after launch. The X5 gets twice as much as the iX3, but that’s hardly surprising given the X5’s higher starting price.

The bigger story is that BMW isn’t waiting very long to put incentives behind either SUV. For now, though, neither SUV is exactly being handed out at bargain prices. The $1,000 X5 discount and $500 iX3 credit are more of a gentle nudge than a serious price cut. And with both offers currently set to expire September 30, BMW could change the deals again before we know it.

Source: CarsDirect (1), (2)