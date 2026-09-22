BMW's €14,000 paint job for the 7 Series takes 75 hours to complete, and judging by these fresh images, it's worth every eurocent.

Article Summary BMW’s Individual Dual-Finish treatment combines matte and metallic finishes, with the separation line applied by hand.

The process involves over 20 specially trained specialists across 12 stages and includes a lot of manual labor.

Priced at €14,000 in Germany and $14,000 in the United States, this intricate paint job is currently limited to the 7 Series and i7.

BMW has found yet another way to make the 7 Series look expensive. As if a giant kidney grille, crystal-infused lighting, and a 31.3-inch 8K screen weren’t enough, the facelifted luxury sedan can now be ordered with an extravagant two-tone paint job that takes personalization to a whole new level. We’ve talked about the Individual Dual-Finish before, and it’s worth revisiting, thanks to fresh photos of an i7 60 xDrive from Romania.

The Dual-Finish treatment debuted earlier this year when the 7 Series and i7 went through what BMW called its most significant facelift ever. And unlike the usual two-tone paint jobs, this isn’t simply a matter of spraying the roof or upper body in a different color and calling it a day. BMW combines a matte finish on the lower portion of the body with a metallic finish on top, with the separation line applied by hand.

The transition is deliberately subtle, too. BMW says the line between the two finishes is almost imperceptible, giving the big sedan a more sophisticated look. As you can imagine, the process is about as labor-intensive as you’d expect from something designed to make a six-figure luxury sedan look even more bespoke. The company spent two and a half years developing the Dual-Finish process, which you can’t get on any other model. Well, at least for now.

The Dual-Finish Paint Takes A Lot Of Effort

BMW has more than 20 specially trained specialists involved, working through 12 stages of the process at the Dingolfing factory in Germany. Each car spends more than 75 hours in the paint shop, which is about six times longer than a conventional finish. For now, the Dual-Finish look is limited to Frozen Tanzanite Blue III Metallic combined with Tanzanite Blue II Metallic, but we imagine others will follow.

If you’re wondering how much it costs, you’d better sit down for this one. With so much manual labor involved, it’s no surprise that BMW is charging €14,000 in Germany and the same amount in dollars in the United States. Alternatively, G70 buyers can choose from more than 500 exterior colors and combinations, including around 130 Individual shades. Inside, there are no fewer than 700 ways to customize the cabin.

One-Off 7 Series Possible. ALPINA Version Incoming

If none of them suit you, you can order a truly one-off bespoke vehicle. For the right price, of course. Still, even the most expensive 7 Series/i7 is unlikely to get remotely close to a Rolls-Royce Ghost. The BMW Group will bridge the gap with an ALPINA-badged 7 next year. Beyond a more luxurious interior, it’ll reportedly get distinctive design accents and even its own codename: G72.

The return of the ALPINA 7 Series is also expected to target the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. That will give BMW a more direct rival in the full-size segment, where the Bentley Flying Spur also competes. With extra luxury, bespoke touches, and the grand tourer credentials associated with the ALPINA name, the G72 will sit above the regular 7 Series while remaining below Rolls-Royce in BMW Group’s hierarchy.

Photos: BMW Romania / Mihai Dăscălescu & Andrei Toboşaru