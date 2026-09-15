Every second X3 sold in Europe is now the fully electric iX3, which went on sale in September 2025 and has already amassed 100,000 orders.

Article Summary BMW has built 50,000 iX3s at its Debrecen plant in Hungary, but European demand alone is double that figure.

The iX3 lineup is expected to expand soon beyond the rear-wheel-drive 40 and all-wheel-drive 50 xDrive versions.

Following the launch of the i3 First Edition a few months ago, regular ordering for the electric sedan will open at the end of this month.

The new iX3 has officially become a major hit in Europe. One year after BMW opened the order books, the first Neue Klasse electric SUV has reached 100,000 orders across Europe, giving the automaker a major early win as it kicks off the next generation of EVs. Munich confirmed the milestone through sales chief Jochen Goller in an interview with German newspaper Der Spiegel. The numbers are particularly impressive because the iX3 remains a relatively new model, with European deliveries only beginning in March.

This latest figure represents quite a jump from where the iX3 stood earlier this year. In mid-March, then-CEO Oliver Zipse revealed that more than 50,000 customers had already ordered the electric crossover, just six months after BMW opened the order books. By July, BMW said it was closing in on 100,000 orders, and the company had already built its 50,000th iX3 at the new Debrecen plant in Hungary.

“100,000 orders within a year is a great start for the New Class, whose rollout is continuing to gain momentum. This gives us additional momentum for the future of electric mobility.”

Fast Production Ramp-Up To Meet Strong Demand

The production milestone was significant in its own right. BMW started series production at Debrecen in late October 2025, meaning the factory reached 50,000 units in roughly nine months. That’s the fastest production ramp-up for a new model in BMW Group history. Strong demand also prompted BMW to add a second shift much earlier than originally planned.

And BMW still has plenty of room to increase output. The Debrecen plant can eventually build up to 150,000 vehicles per year, although the company is gradually ramping up production as the factory matures. The standard-wheelbase iX3 is also set to be built in Mexico starting in the second half of 2027, further increasing production capacity. Meanwhile, the Hungarian plant will likely add the iX4 to its assembly lines.

Perhaps the most revealing number is how the iX3 compares with the combustion-powered X3. Back in April, BMW said more than half of all X3 orders in Europe were already for the fully electric iX3. That still holds true today, according to a statement by BMW Italy CEO and President Sergio Solero, made over the weekend at the 2026 Turin Auto Show.

The iX3 Starts The Neue Klasse Offensive

The timing couldn’t be more important for BMW. The iX3 is the first production model based on the Neue Klasse architecture, and the company plans to roll out a wave of new and redesigned vehicles using its technology. Next is the i3, which entered series production in Munich in August and is about to hit the market. The iX5, along with the regular X5, isn’t far behind, and the same goes for the next 3 Series and the iX4 mentioned earlier.

For now, though, the iX3 is carrying much of the Neue Klasse momentum on its shoulders. Reaching 100,000 European orders in roughly a year is a remarkable start, especially since BMW had only 50,000 orders six months into the sales campaign. With the predictably cheap long-wheelbase model launching in China this year, the iX3 should easily become an EV best-seller.

The bigger question is whether BMW can maintain that momentum as the Neue Klasse family expands. If the iX3 is any indication, BMW may have gotten its electric reboot after the i3/i8 era off to a very good start.

Source: Der Spiegel