The facelifted E53 3.0i and 3.0d were the last X5s with a clutch pedal. Manual 3.0i cars still sell for under $10,000.

Article Summary The only X5s ever sold with a six-speed manual were the facelifted 2004 to 2006 E53 3.0i and 3.0d, and the V8s were automatic-only.

In the US, the six-speed was standard on the 3.0i, and the diesel 3.0d was never officially sold there.

Manual 3.0i cars are rare, with an enthusiast registry counting about 4,446 US manual E53s, but recent sales still land under $10,000.

The BMW X5 has been on sale since 1999, and its fifth generation begins rolling out in October with the new G65 generation. For about three years of the E53 run, BMW also sold its big SAV with a six-speed manual. That window closed when the E70 arrived: the second-generation X5 dropped the manual entirely and came only with automatics. Every six-speed X5 is a late E53, and every one has an inline-six under the hood. Those cars are worth a closer look today, both for what they were and for what their disappearance says about where the X5 went next.

An SAV Built For The Road

The X5 was conceived as a road car, but in reality, very few BMW owners took their cars on even mild off-roading. Instead, they became both utility vehicles (hence the name SUV) and luxury family haulers later on. The original X5 used unibody construction and independent suspension, and its all-wheel drive sent 62 percent of the power to the rear axle. A manual gearbox fit that idea. BMW didn’t invent the stick-shift luxury SUV, but it made one that drove like a BMW sedanish and let you row the gears.

Which X5s Had A Six-Speed

The original X5 offered a clutch pedal early on, but with five forward gears. The six-cylinder 3.0i arrived in spring 2000 with a five-speed manual as standard and an automatic as the option. The sixth gear came with the LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, BMW’s term for a mid-cycle refresh). BMW’s facelift announcement said the 3.0i now came with a new six-speed manual and the xDrive all-wheel drive system.

The V8s never had a manual at all. The 4.4i and 4.8is came only with a six-speed automatic. That leaves two six-speed manual X5s, each with its own gearbox:

X5 3.0i (LCI): M54 3.0-liter inline-six, GS6X37BZ six-speed manual, sold in markets including Europe, North America, and South Africa

X5 3.0d (LCI): M57TU 3.0-liter diesel inline-six, GS6X53DZ six-speed manual, never officially sold in the US

The gearbox codes come from BMW’s parts catalogue: the 3.0i uses the GS6X37BZ, while the 3.0d is listed with the GS6X53DZ. Every six-speed car also has xDrive, which replaced the fixed rear-biased split. xDrive varies torque between the axles as grip changes, using an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch.

The gearing is short at the bottom. BMW’s US brochure lists the 3.0i six-speed with a 5.14:1 first gear and a 4.10:1 final drive. Owners notice. The Autopian’s Mercedes Streeter, who bought a manual E53, described first gear as so short it works almost like a crawler gear, and suggested starting in second when you want to pull away quickly.

X5 3.0i Six-Speed

This is the gasoline car, and the only six-speed manual X5 BMW sold in America. In the US it was the default gearbox, not an option. The equipment list at the time showed the six-speed manual as standard on the 3.0i, with the five-speed automatic listed as a $1,275 option, and the manual stayed standard through 2006.

BMW of North America rated the engine at 225 hp at 5,900 rpm and 214 lb-ft at 3,500 rpm. The manual was also the quicker car. BMW’s preliminary figures gave the 3.0i a 0-60 mph time of 7.8 seconds with the manual and 8.3 seconds with the automatic.

Standard 3.0i equipment included 17-inch wheels on 235/65R-17 all-season tires and 8-way power seats for both driver and passenger. Leather came through the Premium Package. The Sport Package was more about stance and cockpit than grip: on the 3.0i it included sport suspension calibration, Shadowline trim, a three-spoke sport steering wheel, and 18-inch wheels with 255/55R-18 all-season tires. The 19-inch performance tires were reserved for the 4.4i.

At the time, a 2004 BMW X5 3.0i cost $40,800 plus $695 destination, in pricing effective April 2004, and $42,500 plus $695 by 2006. BMW rated the US-market 2004 3.0i to tow up to 6,000 pounds.

X5 3.0d Six-Speed

The diesel is the six-speed X5 Americans never got. The specification sheet lists the 3.0d at 160 kW (218 PS) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), with 0-62 mph in 8.3 seconds for the manual and 8.8 seconds for the automatic. It was efficient for its size too: the manual was rated at 8.6 L/100 km combined, against 9.4 for the automatic. In the UK for example, the six-speed manual was standard and the six-speed Steptronic automatic cost £1,490 extra.

Torque was quite impressive for the time. The 2004 X5 4.4i V8 made 324 lb-ft and could only be had with an automatic. The diesel made more, and it came with three pedals.

The first diesel X5 sold in the US was the E70 xDrive35d, which arrived in 2009. For a six-speed E53 diesel, the route is the federal 25-year import exemption, which is based on each car’s actual manufacture date. The earliest LCI 3.0d manuals reach 25 years around late 2028, and EPA and state registration requirements still apply separately.

The X5 Was First To Drop The Stick

The X5 wasn’t the only luxury SUV of its era with a manual. The first-generation X3 3.0i offered a six-speed manual alongside a five-speed automatic. Porsche made a six-speed manual standard on the V6 Cayenne for 2005, and later offered a manual on the 2008 Cayenne GTS with its 4.8-liter V8.

What stands out is that the X5 walked away first. The E70 replaced the gear lever with an electronic joystick selector that had no mechanical link to the transmission, which freed up console space. The smaller X3 kept its manual, and Porsche still offered a manual Cayenne in its second generation, though only on the base V6. In our view, that makes the six-speed E53 the last X5 that fully matched BMW’s original pitch: a big SAV that drove like one of the company’s sedans. Later X5s got faster, more capable, and more comfortable, but none of them let the driver pick the gear with a clutch pedal.

How Rare They Are

BMW doesn’t appear to have published production figures for manual X5s. An owner registry kept by the Xoutpost forum estimates that 4,446 first-generation X5s in the US were built with manual transmissions. That count includes both the five-speed and six-speed cars, and it is an enthusiast estimate rather than an official number. For scale, BMW built 467,995 E53s worldwide across all versions. No comparable estimate exists for manual 3.0d cars in Europe.

Back in August, Kith’s owner Ronnie Fieg built his own E53 X5 fitted with a V10 engine and six-speed manual and he promised an entire crowd present at the reveal that this will be his family’s daily car. So this might have an impact on the prices on the secondary market in the long run.

What They Cost Now And Potential Issues

Rarity hasn’t turned these into collector cars yet. A 2005 X5 3.0i with a manual and 158,000 miles sold on Bring a Trailer for $7,700 on September 8, 2026. A dealer listed another 2005 manual 3.0i with 101,000 miles at $8,999 in August 2026. Classic.com’s market benchmark for all E53 3.0i models, automatic and manual combined, is $9,484.

The E53 needs meticulous and often expensive maintenance, and many examples were neglected and now need costly repairs. Budget for that before the purchase price. The clutch needs checking too. Have a pre-purchase inspection check clutch engagement under load. Manual 3.0i shoppers should also check recall status. A 2004 recall covered 3.0-liter manual cars that could accelerate unexpectedly when creeping in first gear with the clutch partially engaged and the throttle held steady.

Which Six-Speed X5 We’d Buy

If you can register one where you live, we’d pick the 3.0d. It has more torque than any gasoline X5 of its time, and on BMW’s figures it is quicker and more efficient than the automatic. In the US, our pick is a six-speed 3.0i with the Sport Package from the 2004 to 2006 model years, bought on condition and paperwork rather than mileage.

[Photos: Sean Troy @MAKEE53SGREATAGAIN]