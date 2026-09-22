Its price rises for 2027, but the X2’s engines and features carry over as BMW prepares a more substantial update.

Article Summary The 2027 BMW X2 carries over largely unchanged, with a starting price of $46,050 including destination.

The xDrive28i remains the value choice, while the quicker M35i starts at $55,250.

The X2 offers distinctive styling, though the less expensive X1 has more cargo space.

The BMW X2, now in its second generation, with little changed for the 2027 model year. Like its very similar platform-mate, the 2027 BMW X1, aside from some price changes the 2027 BMW X2 carries over almost completely unchanged. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it might leave some fans a little wanting. Don’t worry: the next time we see the BMW X2, it will be a facelift model with significant tweaks inside and outside. For now, though, it’s business as usual.

2027 BMW X2 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Both U.S. X2 models pair a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and standard xDrive all-wheel drive. In the xDrive28i, that combination delivers 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. BMW quotes 6.2 seconds to 60 mph—plenty of pace for a daily driver.

The M35i raises output to 312 horsepower while torque stays at 295 pound-feet. BMW puts its zero-to-60-mph time at 5.2 seconds, though independent tests have recorded runs in the high fours. Adaptive M Suspension and M-specific chassis tuning give enthusiasts more reason to consider it, while quad exhaust outlets and an M steering wheel distinguish it from the xDrive28i. The standard model is already quick enough for most buyers, so the M35i makes the strongest case for drivers who will enjoy its sharper character.

2027 BMW X2 Fuel Economy and MPG

With little to talk about regarding powertrain changes, it’s unsurprising that EPA estimates remain the same for the BMW X2 as they did last year. The EPA claims the standard X2 achieves 28 mpg combined, thanks to 24 mpg city and 34 mpg highway. The M35i model manages 23 mpg city and 31 mpg highway for a combined 26 mpg overall. Between the X2 and X1, the base X2 manages the best fuel economy, according to the estimates. In real-world application, though, it’s unlikely to be a noticeable difference.

Interior and Cargo Space

There are advantages of the X2 remaining a holdover from last year. Chiefly, a very traditionally-shaped steering wheel rather than the polarizing Neue Klasse version. The X2’s cabin feels close to what you’d find in a larger BMW, just scaled down. The available M Sport Package adds Alcantara-accented seats that give the interior a neat, sporty look.

Fold the rear seats and the 2027 X2 offers 51.7 cubic feet of cargo space, about 5.5 cubic feet less than the X1. Its 40/20/40 split rear seatback adds useful flexibility; the Volvo XC40, for comparison, has a 60/40 split. The X1 is the more practical choice, but the X2 trades some utility for its distinctive shape.

2027 BMW X2 Technology and Connectivity

The X2’s cabin technology carries over unchanged. Its BMW Curved Display combines a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with a 10.7-inch touchscreen, while wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. The Convenience Package remains $1,100 and the value play. It adds a panoramic roof, heated steering wheel, and remote start, making it an easy recommendation. The Technology Package keeps a $2,600 price tag and adds Augmented Reality features, a head-up display, and a Surround View camera.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The X2’s driver-assistance features carry over unchanged, with Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and parking sensors included as standard. A Surround View camera requires the optional Technology Package. Active Cruise Control costs $500, while the $1,700 version adds stop-and-go capability. The less expensive upgrade makes sense; the extra cost for traffic-jam assistance is harder to justify in an SUV that’s at its best when you’re doing the driving.

2027 BMW X2 Pricing and Production Timeline

As always, prices rise year-over-year. Like the X1, it’s a mild increase: the 2027 BMW X2’s MSRP climbs to $44,700 before destination and handling charges. So, $46,050 gets you in the driver’s seat—or $55,250 if you’re into the hotter M35i model. The base car is certainly the value proposition, but if you need a driver with some oomph, the X2 M35i is still a solid buy. The only real competitor in the space is Mercedes’ AMG GLA, which is more expensive by around $4,000. We think that’s enough reason to recommend it. Production for the 2027 X2 runs until mid-2027.

2027 BMW X2: Our Take

The X2 is an easy recommendation from us if you like everything the BMW X1 offers, but want something that stands out a little bit more. Ultimately, we’d probably stay with the X1 for the added practicality and slightly less expensive barrier to entry. But neither consideration renders the X2 without virtue. As we said last year, compact SUVs hardly get any better than the X2.