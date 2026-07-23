Article Summary Codenamed NA7, the electric BMW X4 was spotted on the streets of Munich.

The iX4 is expected to break cover this fall and go into production at the Debrecen plant in Hungary.

BMW is not making another generation of the X4 with combustion engines.

SUVs beaten with the coupe stick seemed like a fad that would eventually fade away. However, BMW’s X models with even numbers in their names are still here, two decades after the X6 E71’s debut. Sure, the X4 has been on hiatus since the G02 went out of production in November 2025. The middle child of the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) lineup is about to return with an electric twist.

The iX4 has just been spotted roaming the streets of Munich ahead of a rumored reveal this fall. We know for a fact the electric X4 won’t be at the Paris Motor Show in October because BMW did a 180 this week by withdrawing from the 91st edition of one of the world’s oldest car shows. Whether the official debut will take place at a dedicated event or as part of a larger auto show remains unclear. Either way, the premiere can’t be far away.

The prototype looks almost ready to shed its disguise and reveal an iX3 with a delightfully rakish roofline. Our rendering is likely right on the money, but it’s best to wait until the camouflage comes off before passing judgment on the iX4’s styling. The mere fact it exists suggests BMW is confident this niche model will attract enough buyers to justify its place in an already complicated lineup.

2027 BMW iX4: A Cooler-Looking iX3?

Everything you like (and dislike) about the iX3 should carry over to its swoopy sibling. The front half of the vehicle should be virtually identical, while the rear undergoes changes to accommodate the coupe-like profile. As is the case with these sleeker SUVs, there will likely be less rear headroom and cargo capacity. Nevertheless, that’s a sacrifice some buyers will be willing to make. If not, the conventionally shaped iX3 is already at dealers. Alternatively, those who want to sit lower to the ground are looking forward to next year’s i3 Touring.

In theory, the more aerodynamic shape should translate into a slightly lower drag coefficient than the iX3’s Cd of 0.24. That could improve efficiency by potentially allowing the iX4 to travel farther than the iX3’s WLTP-rated 500 miles (805 kilometers). In the United States, the conventionally shaped electric crossover is estimated to travel up to 434 miles (698 kilometers) on a single charge under the more realistic EPA testing procedure.

Much like the iX3, the iX4 could be built at BMW’s all-new plant in Debrecen. Production in Hungary is already running double shifts to meet demand. The iX3 is approaching 100,000 orders in less than a year since order books opened in Europe. The iX4 won’t be nearly as popular, but adapting the iX3 into a coupe-style model was likely relatively inexpensive. Adding a second model should improve economies of scale, as the two are expected to share nearly everything aside from several body panels from the B-pillars rearward.

Following its premiere this fall, the iX4 should go on sale in Europe near the end of the year before reaching other markets later in 2027. Since it briefly appeared on the U.S. website a few months ago, it seems destined to receive an American visa.

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