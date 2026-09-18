BMW Japan is bundling many of the X1’s most desirable options into one well-equipped special edition so buyers don’t have to tick every box themselves.

Article Summary The X1 Luxury Edition bundles 20-inch wheels, Vernasca leather, a panoramic roof, Harman Kardon audio, and a heated steering wheel.

BMW also throws in goodies such as Driving Assistant Professional, a head-up display, and special badging.

The compact crossover is limited to 150 sDrive20i gas and 400 xDrive20d diesel units in Japan, with deliveries starting late this month.

BMW has found a simple way to make the X1 a little more luxurious without making customers spend hours scrolling through the options list. Admittedly, one could argue that playing with the configurator is one of the best things about custom-ordering a new car. Anyway, meet the Luxury Edition, a special version of the compact crossover that bundles a generous selection of desirable equipment into one package.

Revealed for Japan, the fancy X1 is based on the wrong-wheel-drive sDrive20i and the all-wheel-drive xDrive20d. Both versions come in any color you want, just as long as it’s Black Sapphire Metallic. The recipe is deliberately understated, with Satin Aluminum window surrounds and roof rails contrasting with the black paint.

The wheels, though, are anything but modest. BMW fits 20-inch Individual Multi-Spoke Style 869I alloy wheels, plus M Sport brakes with dark blue calipers. There’s also a Luxury Edition badge to drive the point home.

BMW Loads Up The X1

Step inside, and you’ll find plenty to like. The compact crossover gets black Vernasca leather seats, a panoramic glass sunroof with tilt-and-slide functionality and a blind, plus a heated steering wheel thrown in for good measure. To sweeten the pot, BMW adds a Harman Kardon sound system. The technology list is pretty substantial, including everything from a head-up display to an interior camera.

Under the hood, buyers can choose between a gasoline engine and a diesel, with both featuring a mild-hybrid setup. The X1 sDrive20i Luxury Edition costs ¥6.79 million, while the xDrive20d Luxury Edition comes in at ¥7.36 million. Both use an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to the front or rear wheels, respectively. Since it’s sold only in the Land of the Rising Sun, the upscale X1 comes in right-hand drive.

The X1 Luxury Edition Is Capped At 550 Units

BMW plans to build 150 examples of the gasoline model and 400 diesels for Japan. If stock runs out but demand remains, BMW will consider additional production. Deliveries are scheduled to begin at the end of the month.

If you’re not sold on the Luxury Edition and are willing to wait, the X1 will go through a Life Cycle Impulse next year. The exterior will adopt some Neue Klasse design elements, but the real changes will be inside. Once BMW fits its iDrive X into its smallest crossover, the dashboard will completely change to accommodate the large central touchscreen. And yes, the windshield projection stretching from pillar to pillar is also coming to the entry-level X model.

Consequently, this X1 will suddenly look dated when the mid-cycle update rolls out in 2027.