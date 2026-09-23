BMW is using more secondary materials across the new 3 Series Sedan (G50), with around 70% of the hood made from recycled aluminum.

Article Summary Recycled aluminum is also used for suspension components, including wheel rims, swivel bearings, and wheel supports.

The fully electric BMW i3 takes things further, with around 31% secondary-material content.

The new 3 Series with combustion engines breaks cover next week.

BMW is putting a bigger emphasis on what goes into the new 3 Series rather than simply how much power comes out of its beefier B58 engine. As part of its latest push to reduce the environmental footprint of its cars, Munich says the new-generation sports sedan with a combustion engine will be made using around 25 percent secondary materials.

That figure rises to approximately 31 percent for the fully electric i3 50 xDrive. That gives the Neue Klasse EV a slight edge over its combustion-powered sibling in recycled and reused material content. But yes, a quarter of the ICE-powered 3 Series is made from recycled material. Speaking of which, the bonnet, as the Brits say, contains approximately 70 percent recycled aluminum. The same repurposed material also goes into heavy-duty components, including suspension parts, wheel rims, swivel bearings, and wheel supports.

BMW’s sustainability push goes beyond simply stuffing more recycled material into the car. The company says supply-chain CO₂e emissions were reduced by around 30% for the combustion-engine 3 Series compared with the outgoing G20. With the eighth generation, the company is moving production of its most popular sedan from Munich to Dingolfing. Well, sort of. The i3 is considered a 3 Series, and it’s made at the company’s oldest plant. From 2027, the Munich site will exclusively switch to EVs.

A Quarter Of The 3 Series Is Recycled Material

Circling back to the 25-percent secondary-material figure, it’s the most eye-catching number. That’s because it puts a surprisingly concrete figure on BMW’s circular-economy ambitions. A quarter of a car made from secondary materials is more meaningful than simply saying the car is “more sustainable.”

It also reminds us that sustainability isn’t exclusively an EV story. BMW is applying many of these measures to the combustion-engine 3 Series as well, which makes sense considering the company continues to sell vehicles with four types of powertrains: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric. It’ll even add a fifth in a few years when the fuel-cell iX5 Hydrogen goes on sale.

The New 3 Series Is Right Around The Corner

In the meantime, the new 3 Series should break cover sometime next week, complete with an M Performance range-topper. The already teased M350 xDrive will be followed in 2028 by another full-fat M3 with the tried-and-tested S58, possibly with a mild-hybrid twist. Whether the manual gearbox will survive another generation is unclear, but we wouldn’t hold our breath.

And once again, the 3 Series won’t be a sedan-only affair. A long-roof G51 is an open secret by now, and it’s widely believed to get the M Performance and M treatment. Mirroring the gas-fueled wagon will be an electric i3 Touring (NA1) with both M flavors, so a lot is coming on the 3er front.