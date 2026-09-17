A reported dealer notice moves U.S. iX3 deliveries from September 25 to September 16, though timing still depends on each car and dealer.

Article Summary A reported BMW dealer notice says U.S. iX3 sales and deliveries can begin September 16, nine days earlier than expected.

Customers’ pickup dates still depend on when their vehicles arrive and are ready at their dealerships.

The 2027 iX3 50 xDrive launches in the U.S. with 463 horsepower, up to 434 miles of EPA-estimated range, and a $61,500 starting price before destination.

If you ordered a BMW iX3 in the United States and have been counting down to September 25, you may be able to stop counting. BMW has reportedly moved up the date dealers can sell and deliver its new electric SUV. For some buyers, the wait could be over already.

U.S. iX3 Deliveries Can Begin Early

A Bimmerpost forum member shared what they say is a September 15 notice sent to BMW dealers. According to the post, BMW of North America accelerated the retail launch of the iX3 50 xDrive, likely because of strong customer demand. The notice says dealers may sell and deliver the SUV starting Wednesday, September 16—nine days ahead of the previously expected September 25 date.

That doesn’t mean every customer can collect a car immediately. The forum member says their iX3 reached a California port a few days before the notice, while another commenter said their Nashville dealer had no vehicles available yet. Delivery still depends on where a particular car is and when its dealer has it ready. BMW has not publicly confirmed the change, but sales staff report “pre-orders are coming in.” So if you haven’t already been in touch with your advisor about your iX3 delivery, now would be a pretty good time to do so.

The iX3 Is BMW’s First Neue Klasse SUV

The U.S. launch begins with the 2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive. Its two motors produce 463 horsepower, and BMW quotes a 4.7-second run from zero to 60 mph. Prices start at $61,500 before a $1,350 destination charge. The SUV offers up to 434 miles of EPA-estimated range, while its 800-volt electrical architecture supports DC charging at up to 400 kW. BMW says a suitable charger can add as much as 231 miles of range in about 10 minutes.

Moving the launch isn’t exactly unprecedented, and it isn’t really much of a head-scratcher. There’s more riding on this launch than the arrival of another electric SUV. The iX3 formally and finally introduces Neue Klasse technology to U.S. customers, including BMW Panoramic iDrive and the brand’s latest electric drive system. In our first drive, we found that the changes showed up in the driving experience as well as on the specification sheet. While the rest of the world has had some time behind the wheel of the iX3 already—some deliveries occurring as early as March 2026—it’s totally fresh Stateside.

Demand has been steady everywhere else. BMW added a third production shift to keep up with sales. Recently, the brand claimed the iX3 garnered 100,000 orders in Europe within its first year on sale. In fact, every third BMW EV order in Europe is now a BMW iX3. A recent independent range test offered another reason for buyers to pay attention. Now the first American customers with cars ready for delivery may get to form their own impressions sooner than expected.

Source: bimmerpost