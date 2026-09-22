Recently facelifted, BMW’s flagship EV gets a splash of tropical flair with an unusual Individual color and an equally striking white leather interior.

Article Summary The BMW 7 Series LCI has touched down in Romania as a fully electric i7 finished in Individual Maldives Blue with 22-inch Individual aerodynamic wheels

This i7 60 xDrive has an M Sport Pro Package with extended black accents throughout the exterior.

The Smoke White interior features a standard 14.6-inch passenger display and the optional rear-seat entertainment system with a 31.3-inch touchscreen.

The BMW i7 is not exactly the kind of car you’d describe as light. It’s a huge posh sedan with a massive presence, but a new Individual-spec example shows there’s more than one way to make the electric 7 Series stand out. BMW Romania recently welcomed the EV barge with a striking blue-over-white combo.

This i7 60 xDrive comes in Maldives Blue, a turquoise-like shade that gives the flagship EV a lighter, more relaxed look. The color is part of the Individual catalog and costs an eye-watering €6,900 in Germany. Expensive, no doubt, but it looks rather good. In this case, BMW paired the striking body color with the M Sport Pro Package, hence the extended black accents.

The wheels aren’t exactly stock either, as whoever configured this i7 splurged on the 22-inch Individual V-Spoke 1099 I aerodynamic wheels. In typical BMW fashion, they have a two-tone look, with black accents complementing the dark body surfaces such as the lower front bumper section, the side mirrors, and the trunk lid spoiler.

Lavish And Screen-Packed Interior

The interior follows the same no-expense-spared theme. Individual Merino leather in Smoke White brightens up the cabin, while a matching white Individual steering wheel further signals that this isn’t a run-of-the-mill 7er G70. It probably isn’t the easiest steering wheel to keep clean, but nobody said luxury had to be practical.

While that 14.6-inch display on the passenger side of the dashboard is an option on the new X5, it’s standard equipment on the 7 Series. We wouldn’t be too surprised if BMW also makes that extra screen standard on next year’s second-generation X7. Speaking of the full-size SUV, rumors suggest BMW will also give the G67 a Theatre Screen in the back, with the 31.3-inch full-touchscreen display serving both entertainment and business duties.

BMW ALPINA Will Level Up The 7 Series

And if the 7 Series facelift and upcoming next-gen X7 aren’t fancy enough, the new BMW ALPINA brand is working on even fancier versions of both. The G70 will become the G72, while the G67 will morph into the G69, with distinctive design changes inside and out. These more exclusive versions are expected to retain large combustion engines while also offering fully electric powertrains. Meanwhile, the 7 Series/i7 facelift represents the cream of the crop among BMWs, even more so when it appears in front of the lens in a high-end specification like this one.

Photos: BMW Romania / Ciprian Mihai