With the facelifted 7 Series now launching in India, BMW’s Chennai plant becomes the first factory outside Germany to build the fully electric i7.

Article Summary BMW India locally produces the six-cylinder 740 and the i7 50 xDrive M Sport.

The range-topping i7 M70 xDrive continues to be imported from BMW’s Dingolfing factory in Germany.

Order books are now open, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in October.

BMW is taking another major step in expanding its production footprint in India. The new 7 Series has officially launched in the country, and for the first time, the luxury automaker is building the i7 locally at its Chennai plant. That makes India the second country, after Germany, where the flagship electric sedan rolls off the assembly line.

It’s a noteworthy development for a car that sits at the very top of BMW’s lineup. Until now, Dingolfing was the i7’s only production home, but the facelifted 7er brings local manufacturing of the electric model to India. BMW says production of the new i7 50 xDrive M Sport has already started in Chennai, while the hotter i7 M70 xDrive remains a completely built-up import.

The decision gives India a rather unusual distinction in BMW’s global manufacturing network. The country is not merely assembling a lower-volume electric model from imported kits; it is now building the i7 locally alongside the combustion-powered 7 Series. Order books are already open for all three flavors, with deliveries kicking off next month.

2027 BMW 7 Series Price In India

BMW prices the locally produced i7 50 xDrive M Sport at INR 1.95 crore, exactly the same as the new 740 M Sport. The i7 M70 xDrive sits considerably higher at INR 2.65 crore. With the Life Cycle Impulse introduced this week in India, BMW is killing off the 740d offered during the pre-LCI years. Plug-in hybrids such as the 750e and M760e are also missing in action.

There is something fitting about the i7 becoming a locally produced car in India. BMW has been manufacturing cars in the country for years, but bringing its flagship EV into local production shows how important India has become for the German automaker. The Chennai plant now builds one of BMW’s most technologically advanced and expensive models.

Germany may remain the heart of BMW’s manufacturing operation, but India is increasingly becoming more than just another export market. With the i7, it now has the distinction of being the only country outside Deutschland’s homeland trusted to build the electric flagship. From what we’ve heard, production of the seventh-generation 7 Series is expected to continue through the early 2030s.

Apart from the full-size luxury sedan with inline-six and electric powertrains, Chennai also assembles a myriad of other models: the 2 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, X1, iX1, X3, X5, and X7. In 2025, the Chennai plant produced 16,380 vehicles, up 12.4% from the previous year.