Article Summary Production of the BMW X5 ends in the coming months.

Ahead of retirement, BMW Romania celebrates the G05 with a limited-run Legacy Edition.

The 2026 BMW X5 Legacy Edition comes exclusively in Individual Maldives Blue II Metallic.

After an eight-year run, the X5 is heading toward retirement. But before production ends in the coming months, BMW is squeezing in another special version. Interestingly, this luxury SUV is limited to a single country, and it’s likely not the one you’re thinking of. Romania gets a Legacy Edition with a special color and a generous amount of standard equipment.

Based on the xDrive30d, the G05’s swan song is dressed to impress in Individual Maldives Blue II Metallic (codenamed A15). To entice buyers, BMW includes the M Sport Package, an illuminated kidney grille, and 21-inch two-tone 915 M wheels. If that’s not enough, the Legacy Edition also bundles the Innovation and Comfort Packages, along with Driving Assistant Professional and adaptive headlights.

Instead of publishing renderings and calling it a day, BMW Romania arranged a photo shoot. Not just anywhere, but on the country’s third-highest mountain road. The X5 Legacy Edition was immortalized on the spectacular Transbucegi by veteran professional photographer Ciprian Mihai. With 20 years of experience and a touch of AI wizardry, he did a terrific job highlighting the SUV’s design.

These images required extensive work, with each frame built from up to 70 photos and multiple exposures. Post-production involved up to 50 manually edited layers per image. The result underscores that the X5’s design remains highly desirable, especially in a high-end specification like this. The G05 has aged gracefully, albeit the facelift is only three years old.

Prospective buyers should act quickly, as the Legacy Edition is available to order only until the end of March. BMW Romania is asking €68,900 and is also offering the X5 through operational and financial leasing. This special-edition model will likely be among the last vehicles built at the Spartanburg Plant, with G05 production reportedly ending in July.

If you’d rather wait for the next-generation X5, the upcoming G65 is rumored to begin production in August. Leading the way are likely the 40 xDrive and 40d xDrive variants. A rear-wheel-drive 40 is expected to join them in December, alongside the plug-in hybrid 50e xDrive, the M Performance-branded M60e xDrive, and the fully electric iX5 60 xDrive.

In 2027, the X5 lineup is said to expand with a V8-powered M60 xDrive and two additional electric derivatives: iX5 50 xDrive and iX5 M70 xDrive. Later, in 2028, the X5 M is expected to crown the range with a more powerful V8 engine and introduce a first-ever all-electric version.