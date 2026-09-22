The retro-flavored M2 is no longer exclusive to the United States, as BMW is giving Mexico a batch of just 30 cars.

Article Summary Like all the other M2 G87s that BMW builds, the Turbo Edition is exclusively assembled locally at the San Luis Potosí Plant.

Just like in the United States, the compact sports coupe comes strictly with a six-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

All cars come in Alpine White with M stripes and inverted "turbo" lettering on the black hood bulge.

The M2 Turbo Design Edition debuted a year ago as a U.S.-only affair, but that exclusivity didn’t last long. BMW is now bringing the retro-flavored G87 to Mexico, although the local allocation makes it rarer than hen’s teeth.

Built to celebrate the legendary 2002 Turbo, the special-edition G87 gets a host of retro-inspired styling touches. That includes the iconic M stripes and an inverted “turbo” graphic on the hood. These cosmetic add-ons are hand-painted over the Alpine White body, the only available exterior finish. Not everything is white, though, as the hood bulge, roof, and rear spoiler come in black.

Although all the press shots show the M2 Turbo Design Edition with the optional 1000M wheels finished in matte Gold Bronze, the standard car gets an all-black 930M set. Also available is the M Driver’s Package, which raises the top speed limiter to 177 mph (285 km/h). The options list is rounded off by the M carbon bucket seats.

It’s A Manual-Only Affair

Speaking of the interior, BMW keeps the theme going without turning the cabin into a retro cosplay exercise. The M2 Turbo Design Edition gets black Vernasca leather M Sport seats with M-color accents and seat belts. Other goodies include the usual carbon-fiber interior trim and a heated Alcantara M steering wheel. There’s also a special plaque ahead of the shifter, because apparently M wasn’t worried about anyone forgetting which special edition they’re sitting in.

More importantly, the shifter is connected to a six-speed manual transmission. Predictably, BMW offers the Turbo Design Edition exclusively with three pedals. Before options, the sticker price is $1,820,000 MXN. As in the U.S., there are no mechanical changes over a standard M2, since all the tweaks are purely cosmetic and serve as a nod to the 2002 Turbo of the mid-1970s.

One Of The Rarest Modern M Cars

BMW will produce the 30 examples for Mexico locally at the San Luis Potosí plant, which builds all versions of the regular M2. Yes, that also includes the new-for-2027 M2 xDrive, marking the first time BMW is selling its smaller M car with all-wheel drive.

Even counting the U.S. market, the M2 Turbo Design Edition is allegedly limited to a low three-digit production run.