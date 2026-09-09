The 7 Series LCI has touched down in Dubai, where BMW put its best foot forward by showcasing the flagship sedan in the new Dual-Finish Individual paint.

Article Summary The facelifted 7 Series made its Middle Eastern debut in Dubai wearing BMW’s €14,000/$14,000 two-tone Individual paint, the company’s most expensive finish ever.

The paint process takes more than 75 hours, spans 12 stages, and requires over 20 employees, with about half the work done manually.

The showcar features an optional M Sport Package and 22-inch wheels, the largest set ever offered for the 7 Series straight from the factory.

The facelifted BMW 7 Series has made its Middle Eastern debut in Dubai, and BMW picked an appropriately extravagant specification for the occasion. The flagship sedan wears a two-tone Individual finish of Frozen Tanzanite Blue and Tanzanite Blue Metallic, giving the G70 LCI an even more distinctive look.

BMW charges €14,000 for the Dual-Finish option at home in Germany. In the United States, it costs a similarly eye-watering $14,000. To our knowledge, those figures make it the most expensive paint option the company has ever offered. The process is hardly as simple as spraying two colors onto the body and separating them with a coachline.

BMW says completing the finish takes more than 75 hours, involves 12 stages, and requires more than 20 employees. The car spends more than six times as long in the body shop as a 7 Series with a regular paint job. Manual labor accounts for approximately 50% of the process, with hand-taping the vehicle and sanding the body among the most time-consuming steps. BMW also applies the coachline by hand, à la Rolls-Royce.

Dual-Finish Color, M Sport Package, 22-Inch Wheels

The Dubai show car uses Tanzanite Blue for both halves of the body, but the different finishes create enough contrast to make the two-tone treatment obvious. The upper section gets the familiar metallic blue, while the lower portion switches to Frozen Tanzanite Blue for a satin-like appearance. BMW applied the swanky paint job to a 7 Series facelift fitted with the optional M Sport Package.

If you’re curious about the wheels, they’re an optional 22-inch set (codenamed 1099 I), the largest ever fitted to a 7 Series from the factory. Side note: some of BMW’s SUVs go even further with 23-inch alloys, but that might be overkill for a sedan.

The 7 Series Has Never Been This Customizable

For buyers who think a regular 7 Series is simply too ordinary, BMW also offers more than 500 colors and combinations. Meanwhile, the Individual Manufaktur program can go even further with one-off builds. In other words, the flagship sedan’s facelift isn’t just about giving the G70 a fresh face. It also makes an already highly customizable luxury sedan even more bespoke. Well, provided the bank account is fat enough.

If it is, ALPINA will take Munich’s flagship sedan to the next level when the G72 arrives in 2027, further narrowing the gap to the Rolls-Royce Ghost while targeting Maybach S-Class clientele. It won’t simply be a 7 Series with nicer interior materials, as dealers claim the BMW ALPINA version will also feature different exterior design accents to justify a significant premium over the regular G70. It’s reasonable to expect pricing to comfortably exceed $200,000, even if the V12 engine is unlikely to return.