Article Summary A 2027 BMW iX5 60 xDrive in matte BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue was spotted at a Tennessee charger, likely a pre-production car from Spartanburg.

The iX5 has 570 hp, a 144-kWh usable battery (US rating), up to 435 miles of estimated range, and 460-kW charging that goes from 10 to 80 percent in about 22 minutes.

The Frozen matte finishes arrive at the end of 2026, the full Individual palette follows in April 2027, and the iX5 reportedly starts at $81,250 with destination.

A 2027 BMW iX5 60 xDrive in BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic was spotted plugged into a charging network and station in Tennessee this week. It’s not the first time we’ve seen the electric G65 X5 in this matte finish, but it’s definitely the first time we see it on the road. Since the iX5 won’t enter series production until December, and Frozen Space Silver and Frozen Tanzanite Blue will be available from the end of 2026, this car almost certainly isn’t a customer car. The car was spotted by Branden Flasch and first posted on X.

iX5 in the wild! https://t.co/TtanfXlZn1 — Branden Flasch (@brandenflasch) September 7, 2026

A Pre-Production Car, Most Likely

The likeliest explanation is a pre-production or validation vehicle out of South Carolina. Production begins in December 2026 at the Spartanburg plant, making the iX5 the first fully electric BMW built in the United States, with deliveries expected around March 2027. Tennessee is a short drive from Spartanburg, and a public DC fast charger is exactly where BMW would want to log real-world charging data before customers do it for them.

At launch, the electric X5 comes in one version. The 2027 BMW iX5 will launch in a single iX5 60 xDrive trim with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive. BMW of North America rates it at 570 hp in Sport mode, 593 lb-ft of torque, a 4.4-second 0-60 mph time, and an electronically limited 130 mph top speed. This is also the largest battery BMW Group has ever installed, with a net energy content of 141 kWh in Europe and 144 kWh in the United States. It’s the same pack in both regions; the usable figure is just measured differently. BMW estimates up to 435 miles of range, based on preliminary tests using EPA procedures, so the official EPA number is still to come. The WLTP figure is much higher, up to 525 miles, but WLTP and EPA aren’t comparable cycles.

Since this one was caught charging, the charging hardware deserves a look. The iX5 runs on sixth-generation 800-volt drive and battery technology and peaks at 460 kW, enough for a 10-80 percent charge in about 22 minutes at a high-power charger. Setting a public charger as a navigation destination preconditions the battery. The iX5 also supports bidirectional charging, so it can supply backup power to a home or act as a mobile power bank. One small detail we like: the charging flap opens automatically when the car detects a charging stop and closes itself afterward.

The price of that battery is mass. The iX5 weighs 6,393 pounds, which is a lot of SUV even by modern BMW standards. It still pulls: BMW USA lists a 6,000-pound towing capacity for the iX5 60 xDrive. Pricing has been reported at $81,250 including destination, making it the most expensive X5 at launch.

Panoramic iDrive And The Heart Of Joy

Inside, the iX5 borrows heavily from the Neue Klasse playbook. It gets BMW Panoramic iDrive with BMW Operating System X, which pairs BMW Panoramic Vision across the width of the windshield with a free-cut Central Display, a standard 3D Head-Up Display, and a steering wheel whose controls only appear when a function is available. An optional 14.6-inch Passenger Screen is available for the first time, letting the front passenger stream video, play games, and take video calls while the car is moving.

Under the skin, the iX5 combines drive system and driving dynamics control in a single central computer BMW calls the Heart of Joy, with active roll stabilization available through Adaptive Chassis Control Professional. Driver assistance runs up to the available Highway & Commuting Assistant, which allows hands-free driving at up to 85 mph where conditions allow and confirms suggested lane changes when the driver glances at the side mirror. BMW Symbiotic Drive is designed to intervene when it detects a risk or senses a distracted driver.

Lots of Color Options For The X5 and iX5

“Frozen” is BMW’s word for matte. The Frozen name is marketing language for a distinctive matte finish. Frozen Tanzanite Blue isn’t exclusive to the X5, either; other cars like the XM get the same option. We first saw this combination abroad. At a launch event in Bucharest, the iX5 60 xDrive appeared in Frozen Tanzanite Blue for the first time, wearing the M Sport package and 23-inch Polygon 1121 M aerodynamic wheels. A later car at a Polish dealer paired the matte paint with Vintage Coffee leather, the passenger display, and crystal glass and slate accents, and it’s still the most convincing iX5 spec we’ve seen.

BMW USA’s iX5 page currently shows these exterior colors:

Vancouver Green Metallic

Carbon Black Metallic

Dravit Grey Metallic

Tanzanite Blue II Metallic

Space Silver Metallic

Mineral White Metallic

Black Sapphire Metallic

The two Frozen finishes follow later, and BMW will introduce the full Individual color palette from April 2027. Buyers who want Tanzanite Blue without the matte upkeep can have the glossy Tanzanite Blue II Metallic from day one. Matte paint looks fantastic on a car this large, since it makes the slab sides read as sculpture rather than sheetmetal. It also rules out automatic car washes and makes every scuff a conversation with a detailer.

[Photos provided by Branden Flasch]