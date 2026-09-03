Article Summary Frieze Seoul VIP guests can use a fleet of 20 shuttle vehicles, including the 7 Series and i7, both in their pre-facelift forms.

Frieze Seoul 2026 runs through September 5 at the COEX exhibition center in Seoul, South Korea.

BMW is also showcasing the XM Label and hosting an art installation as part of its broader involvement in Seoul’s art scene.

BMW is mixing art, luxury, and mobility at Frieze Seoul 2026 with a VIP shuttle service featuring 20 luxury-class vehicles. The service runs through September 5 at the COEX exhibition center in Seoul’s Gangnam district. The fleet includes the 7 Series and its fully electric sibling, the i7. Frieze Seoul VIP members can use the cars to travel between designated pickup points and the event venue, effectively turning the trip to and from the art fair into part of the BMW experience.

BMW Korea has been an official partner of Frieze Seoul since the event’s inaugural edition in 2022. This year’s shuttle program continues that relationship while giving the company another opportunity to showcase its flagship sedans to an audience that presumably appreciates expensive things. As you can tell from these press shots, the cars are pre-facelift 7 Series models rather than the radically different LCI that entered production in early July.

Aside from shuttling VIPs around, BMW Korea is also offering test drives at the event. Visitors to Frieze Seoul 2026 can sign up on-site to experience these high-end vehicles for themselves. The automaker isn’t limiting its presence to transportation, either. BMW’s local branch is collaborating with Korean experimental artist Lee Kang-so to create an immersive installation combining painting, video, drawing, and mobility.

Possibly the most controversial BMW model of our lifetimes, the XM Label is also attending Korea’s biggest art fair. We’re told the electrified SUV serves as a “sculptural element,” although we’re honestly not sure what that actually means. Either way, that’s quite a setting for an SUV that isn’t exactly known for blending into the background.

BMW’s involvement in Frieze Seoul shows how the company continues to position its flagship models beyond traditional automotive events. Rather than simply putting a gas-fed 7 Series or electric i7 on a stand, it’s integrating its most expensive cars into a luxury- and art-focused experience. The vehicles themselves become part of the event, which is a neat way of marketing a product.

With a new X7 coming, it’s only a matter of time before BMW brings its fullsize SUV to these events. It would make even more sense to have the fancier ALPINA versions at the disposal of VIPs. The first new-era ALPINA model will break cover next year, when the G70 becomes the G72. We’re not just talking about a 7 Series with combustion engines but also an all-electric ALPINA i7.

Not long after, the X7 G67 will evolve into the G69 to bridge the gap to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Suffice it to say, BMWs are about to get even pricier as the company puts greater emphasis on profit margins.