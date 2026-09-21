Article Summary A $15,000 budget opens up later F30 330i models, early G30 530i sedans, and F22 230i coupes.

The E85 Z4 and F15 X5 offer very different ways to spend the same money, from a two-seat roadster to a family SUV.

Older enthusiast picks can be tempting, but maintenance records and a pre-purchase inspection matter as much as the asking price.

Whether it’s earmarked for your first car or next project, $15,000 is no small amount of money. Thankfully, in 2026, it still buys you an awful lot of great BMWs. It bears mentioning that this list isn’t quite exhaustive. But when combined with the best BMW models under $10,000, you’ll have a complete look at exactly where the best values lie in the sub-$15,000 BMW marketplace. Like last time, there’s something for everyone: two-seaters, sedans, coupes, and SUVs all have solid representation, even when you’re working on a budget. Here are the best BMWs for around $15,000 in 2026.

F30 BMW 3 Series

The F30 made our $10,000 list, but another $5,000 makes it a much more compelling buy. Instead perhaps settling for an early 320i or a tired 328i, you can definitely find a later 330i with the B48 four-cylinder. It’s quick enough, economical, and modern enough to serve as your only car. An N55-powered 335i is tempting if you want six cylinders, and at this price you can find cars in fairly decent shape. Either way, check the service history and leave room in the budget for cooling-system work, oil leaks, and suspension wear. The best F30 here is the one a previous owner looked after. As far as N55-powered cars go, you might have to settle for one that already has a few modifications or higher mileage. Neither are dealbreakers if the car otherwise checks out.

G30 BMW 530i

A G30 530i under $15,000 sounds almost suspiciously cheap for a car that still looks and feels this current. Yet earlier, higher-mileage examples have reached that price. The B48 four-cylinder lacks the effortless character of BMW’s six, but it suits the 5 Series better than you might expect. You get a quiet cabin, generous space, and a far more convincing luxury-car experience than an equivalently priced compact BMW. Just don’t mistake depreciation for low running costs. Check the electronics, cooling system, and maintenance records carefully. If you want a comfortable car to do everything, this may be the strongest pick on the list. More than any other car on the list, a $15,000 G30 practically insists upon a pre-purchase inspection before consideration, as some of these cars will have an accident history. Or, at the very least, some deferred maintenance. Again: not necessarily a dealbreaker but know what you’re getting into.

E85 BMW Z4

The first-generation Z4 offers something the sedans and SUVs here can’t: a long hood, two seats, and a reason to take the scenic route. At $15,000, you can be choosier than you would be with a bargain-bin roadster. Look for a well-kept car, ideally a later 3.0si if the right one appears; examples do fall within budget. That includes, incredibly, the much rarer coupe models. The naturally aspirated engine and available manual make a compelling combination, while the soft top keeps the car refreshingly simple in concept. An automatic transmission saps a bit of the fun, but the Z4’s chassis and power are still good enough to feel special. Inspect the roof operation (for roadsters), cooling system, and suspension.

F15 BMW X5

In 2026, our $15k can buy a third-generation X5, which is a remarkable amount of SUV for the money. The six-cylinder 35i is where I’d start: its N55 has plenty of power for a family hauler without the added complexity and expense of the V8. You can find sDrive35i and higher-mileage xDrive35i examples within budget, though the purchase price is only part of the equation. Check for oil leaks, cooling-system work, suspension wear, and evidence that the transmission and all-wheel-drive hardware have been maintained. The F15 offers genuine comfort and utility. It makes the most sense when you can afford to keep it that way. Steer clear from the V8 models unless you already know what you’re getting into. Speaking of…

Enthusiast Picks: E46, V8 5 Series/6 Series, E89 Z4

If your $15,000 is for a hobby rather than a dependable commute, the choices get much more entertaining. A sorted E46 330i—perhaps equipped with the ZHP option group—offers classic BMW balance, especially with a manual. An older E60/F10 550i or 650i puts a V8 within reach, although valve-stem-seal issues, oil leaks, and other age-related repairs demand a serious reserve fund. However, a knowledgeable DIYer can certainly find value there. Then there’s the E89 BMW Z4: its folding hardtop makes it a different proposition from the E85, and higher-mileage six-cylinder cars can slip under $15,000. None are sensible blind purchases.

F22 BMW 2 Series

The F22 might be the most fun you can have with $15,000 while still buying a reasonably modern BMW. Its compact size gives it a different feel from the F30 3 Series, even when both use a four-cylinder engine. A 230i coupe is the sensible choice here: the B48 has enough power to make the car entertaining, and examples fit the budget. An older 228i costs less, though its N20 deserves a close look at the service records. You may spot a cheap M235i, but I’d take a well-maintained 230i over a neglected six-cylinder car. As usual, check for oil leaks and cooling-system issues before buying. Drop-top fun is also available at this price point; a 2er convertible is a great, balanced car that’s a bit more manageable for daily driving than something like the aforementioned E89 Z4.

Even if $15,000 doesn’t go as far as it used to, there are still quite a few excellent BMWs to choose from. Knowing which models to look at, combined with a little bit of due diligence, ensures you can cruise something with a rondel on the hood even if you don’t have six figures to spend. Happy bargain hunting!