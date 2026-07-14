BMW didn't bring just any 7 Series facelift to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but the range-topping M760e with a two-tone paint job that combines glossy and matte shades of the same color.

Article Summary The 2027 BMW M760e wears a new Individual Dual-Finish color based on Frozen Tanzanite Blue and the regular Tanzanite Blue.

This 7 Series facelift further stands out thanks to the quad exhaust tips and redesigned mirrors reserved for the M Performance model.

BMW brought a right-hand-drive M760e with the Individual Merino Leather/cashmere wool interior.

For €14,000, you could buy a perfectly reasonable Dacia Sandero in Germany, one of Europe’s best-selling cars in recent years. In the BMW world, that’s the kind of money it takes just to tick a box on the new 7 Series’ options list. The flagship luxury sedan is the only model in the company’s lineup available with the Individual Dual-Finish paint treatment.

Featured here on the M760e at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, it combines matte Frozen Tanzanite Blue III on the lower body with its glossy counterpart, Tanzanite Blue II, on the upper section. The two shades of blue are subtly separated by a lighter blue hand-painted coachline in Rolls-Royce style. The Dual-Finish option isn’t exclusive to the M Performance model, as it’s available across the entire 7 Series lineup.

It’s worth noting that the M760e isn’t among the initial 7 Series variants available at launch. That’s why you won’t find it in any configurator for the time being. BMW plans to introduce the plug-in hybrid performance model in Europe from November. In the meantime, it’s easing the wait by publicly showcasing the M-badged version at important venues. Aside from the fancy paint job, the Goodwood show car also featured the 22-inch Individual aerodynamic wheels. Should you want the optional set, it costs an additional €3,200 in Germany.

The BMW M760e And i7 M70 Have New M-Specific Mirrors

The new M mirror design isn’t reserved for the M760e; the fully electric i7 M70 also uses the same high-gloss mirror caps with the signature M colors. Dark exterior accents are a recurring theme not only on M Performance and M models but also on regular cars equipped with the optional M Sport Package. At the rear, this is currently the only version with visible exhaust tips. However, next year’s V8-powered 7 Series will feature the same setup.

With the Goodwood Festival of Speed taking place in the UK, it makes sense that BMW brought a right-hand-drive car. Much like the exterior, the cabin is far from standard. The Individual leather/cashmere wool upholstery is among the most expensive options available. It costs €11,400 in Germany, and BMW paired it with the €7,450 Executive Lounge Package. The latter bundles upgraded rear seats with the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen, now a full touchscreen.

BMW doesn’t specify the price of this configuration, but a base M760e starts at €159,900. Once you factor in all the options mentioned here, plus the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, you’re looking at a 7 Series with a sticker price exceeding €200,000. An equivalent i7 M70 costs even more, and when the ALPINA versions arrive in 2027, prices are likely to climb higher still.

Photos: Bimmer Today