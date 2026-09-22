MINI leans into its British roots with a Union Jack-themed lineup for China, similar to a recent special edition launched in Europe and the United States.

Article Summary It's available with gas engines as a three-or five-door hatchback or as a convertible. Alternatively, it also comes as a three-door electric hatch.

All of them feature the red, white, and blue Union Jack to celebrate MINI's British roots.

Prices start at 208,800 RMB and rise to 320,800 RMB.

MINI is leaning hard into its British roots with a new special-edition lineup for China. Called the Best of British Edition, the range brings Union Jack-inspired styling to four different versions of the Cooper, because apparently one British flag wasn’t enough. The special-edition family includes the all-electric MINI Cooper, along with the three- and five-door hatchbacks and the combustion-engined convertible. If it all looks familiar, these cars are not too different from Europe’s Oxford Edition or America’s Heritage Edition.

The name comes from “Cool Britannia,” the cultural movement that emerged in the United Kingdom during the 1990s. MINI says the era brought renewed attention to British art, music, film, and fashion, while traditional symbols such as the Union Jack were reinterpreted for a new generation. And that’s exactly what MINI has done here. The Best of British Edition takes the Union Jack’s red, white, and blue color scheme and sprinkles it across the cars in a variety of ways.

The electric Cooper gets the most straightforward treatment, with red or blue paint and a white roof. The gas-fueled hatchbacks come in six colors, including three shades of blue, Storm Gray, British Green, and Chili Red, all paired with a white roof. Opt for the convertible, and MINI throws in a fabric roof with a Union Jack motif, along with the Stardust Grey body color you can’t get on the hatchbacks.

The Finer Details

Things get considerably more interesting when you look at the details. A Union Jack graphic runs across the hood and continues toward the rear, where it becomes a full-width design on the roof spoiler. MINI installs Union Jack-colored floating wheel center caps that keep the logo upright while driving, along with Union Jack valve caps.

MINI has even added a dual-flag badge at the rear, combining the Union Jack with a checkered flag as a nod to the brand’s British origins and racing heritage. Red, white, and blue door-sill plates complete the theme.

A Rolling British Flag

But wait, there’s more. MINI is offering a Union Jack Edition based on the electric Cooper, with just three cars being produced. Instead of merely adding a few stripes and badges, MINI covers the entire body in the British flag. The limited-run model costs RMB 298,888, and, as you can imagine, putting that flag on the Cooper wasn’t as simple as slapping on a giant decal. MINI spent three months modeling the design and conducted more than 100 trials to adapt the asymmetrical Union Jack to the car’s curved surfaces.

The final design uses 74 individual separation lines. The factory applies three layers of paint across nine stages, with red, white, and blue applied separately. Experienced craftsmen then hand-finish all 74 separation lines before applying the final clear coat.

So, yes, MINI has effectively turned the Cooper into a rolling British flag. And with only three of them, the Union Jack Edition should be considerably rarer than your average special-edition MINI.