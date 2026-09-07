A car paparazzo managed to get up close and personal with the revamped BMW iX1, which will move to a new rear-wheel-drive platform and adopt a completely fresh design language.

Article Summary The next-generation BMW iX1 has been spotted up close, revealing a design that shares little with the current model.

This prototype is far more than just a facelift, as it represents an all-new model built on a rear-wheel-drive platform and featuring cylindrical battery cells.

The new iX1 is one of the 40 models BMW has promised to roll out by the end of 2027.

You might want to reconsider ordering that iX1 because BMW is giving its smallest electric crossover a complete makeover. From what we’ve heard, the company’s entry-level EV will be all-new roughly a year from now. A new spy photo of a prototype undergoing hot-weather testing strongly suggests that a full makeover is indeed in the works.

At first glance, you might think we’ve mixed things up and that this is an iX3. However, while the front design does look borderline identical, a closer look at the rest of the vehicle reveals a more compact body. The test vehicle appears to have all the final body panels in place, including the vertical kidney grille flanked by production-spec headlights.

When the wraps finally come off sometime in 2027, the iX1 will fully embrace the Neue Klasse design language. We can easily spot the flush door handles inherited from its bigger brother, while the front bumper’s design suggests an M Sport Package. The different beltline and greenhouse make it clear this isn’t a facelift of the current model, but a next-generation vehicle.

The BMW iX1 Is Skipping The Life Cycle Impulse

Yes, sources widely expect BMW to skip the iX1’s LCI and move straight to the second generation. It’s somewhat of a rare move, as few BMWs have made this jump, which in this case also means switching to a completely new platform. Sources close to Munich say power will go to the rear wheels as standard and to both axles on the more expensive versions. Consequently, the days of front-wheel-drive iX1s are numbered.

BMW is also working on a substantial range boost by switching the iX1 to cylindrical battery cells. These have a 20% higher energy density than the prismatic cells used by the current generation. Combined with next-generation electric motors with better efficiency and a more aerodynamic body, we expect the electric crossover to travel substantially farther on a single charge.

Although the man with the camera couldn’t peek inside, previous spy photos suggest BMW will overhaul the interior as well. The iX1 will be a full-fledged Neue Klasse model, meaning it’ll switch to the iDrive X infotainment system with a central touchscreen. It’s also bound to get Panoramic Vision, with its pillar-to-pillar projection at the base of the windshield, as standard across the range.

2028 BMW iX1: Small On The Outside, Spacious On The Inside

By moving away from a platform shared with the combustion-engine X1, the iX1 could have a more spacious interior even if it doesn’t grow in size. A bespoke EV architecture makes it possible to stretch the wheelbase by shaving off the overhangs while maintaining the same overall footprint. If BMW does intend to make the iX1 bigger, that would make the cabin even more spacious.

The bespoke platform should also mean a completely flat floor, without the hump in the middle that robs passengers of legroom in the current model. For a bigger electric X model, BMW has a myriad of options, starting with the iX3, continuing with the recently revealed iX5, and ending with next year’s iX7.

But while the iX1 is moving to a Neue Klasse platform, the gas-fueled X1 we mentioned earlier won’t. We believe the conventionally powered compact crossover will stick to its UKL2 bones but hide its age with a comprehensive facelift that brings its design in line with the iX1. Like its electric cousin, the regular X1 is also getting the new interior layout, so unless you know your BMWs, it’ll be hard to tell that the two vehicles aren’t related just by looking at them.

Codenamed NB5, the next-generation iX1 should be released in the second half of next year, likely a few months after the facelifted X1 (U11).

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