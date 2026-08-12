Article Summary The X1 sDrive18i Efficient becomes BMW Argentina’s most affordable currently available SUV at $48,500.

Its 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder produces 156 hp and 170 lb-ft of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

It follows a limited run of just 105 diesel mild-hybrid X1s, BMW’s first diesel offering in Argentina in more than a decade.

The BMW X1 is, in most markets, BMW’s entry SUV. It’s nearly the entry point to the entire brand, but generally the 2 Series just barely undercuts it. Either way, the X1 remains popular for its overall practicality, solid dynamics, and of course, approachable price tag. While we may only see four-cylinder models in the U.S., other markets see a larger spread of engines that includes three-cylinder, diesel, and even hybrid options. And, at least in Argentina, that spread shrinks just a little after a brief run of diesel hybrid models completely sold out.

A More Affordable Gas-Powered BMW X1

Meet the new “most affordable” X1available to Argentine shoppers: the X1 sDrive18i Efficient. Power comes from BMW’s familiar B38 engine: a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder mill producing 156 horsepower and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft) of torque. It drives the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Unlike the diesel it replaces, there’s no 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance. BMW is nevertheless positioning the sDrive18i Efficient as an efficiency-focused version of the X1, although the company hasn’t published a fuel-consumption figure in its announcement.

Equipment is surprisingly generous for the cheapest version. The Efficient gets xLine exterior details and 18-inch wheels, along with BMW’s Curved Display. That combines a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with a 10.7-inch central touchscreen. Parking Assistant, a reversing camera, lane-departure warning, forward-collision warning with braking, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tailgate, and BMW ConnectedDrive services are also standard.

A caveat: the new gasoline-powered X1 isn’t actually cheaper than the diesel it replaces. BMW has priced the X1 sDrive18i Efficient at $48,500, while the outgoing X1 sDrive20d Efficient carried a $44,900 sticker. But with the diesel allocation completely sold out, the sDrive18i becomes the new entry point to BMW’s SUV lineup in Argentina. It also still undercuts the next X1 in the Argentine lineup by a considerable margin. The sDrive18i Comfort costs $54,900, while the more powerful xDrive20i xLine jumps to $71,900. The plug-in-hybrid X1 xDrive25e xLine tops the current range at $75,900.

The Diesel X1 Was Gone Almost Immediately

The car this new X1 replaces was arguably much more interesting. Introduced in March, the X1 sDrive20d Efficient marked BMW’s first diesel offering in Argentina in more than a decade. Its 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder worked with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to deliver 163 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). BMW quoted combined consumption of roughly 5.0 liters per 100 kilometers, or about 47 mpg U.S.

BMW Group Argentina only had 105 examples to sell. It wasn’t an arbitrary attempt at creating exclusivity; 105 vehicles were all the company qualified to import under the applicable customs program. As an “electrified” vehicle, the diesel hybrid qualified for significant tax benefits. Which at least partially explains the lower price. The entire allocation reportedly sold out almost as soon as the car was announced — possibly even before — making the diesel X1’s return to Argentina an exceptionally brief one. The 105-unit quota itself had been approved in July 2025 before the vehicles were imported and released for sale in early 2026.

So, the new X1 sDrive18i Efficient is less of a direct substitute and more of a practical follow-up. Buyers lose the diesel’s substantial torque, mild-hybrid assistance, and impressive fuel economy, while paying $3,600 more. But unlike the short-lived sDrive20d, BMW’s new entry-level X1 is intended to stick around.