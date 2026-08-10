Article Summary The new X1 Long Wheelbase expands BMW India’s stretched SUV lineup beyond the all-electric iX1 LWB.

The stretched X1 joins the locally built electric iX1 LWB with a combustion-powered alternative.

Long-wheelbase models accounted for more than half of BMW’s India sales in the first half of 2026.

BMW is doubling down on the long-wheelbase X1 in India. The automaker has officially opened pre-launch bookings for the new BMW X1 Long Wheelbase ahead of a scheduled full debut on August 21, 2026. BMW says the X1 is currently its highest-selling luxury SUV in India, edging out the X5 sometime last year. So giving customers another version of its entry-level crossover makes plenty of sense.

BMW produces the new X1 LWB locally at BMW Group Plant Chennai. Customers can place an order through BMW India’s authorized dealer network or register their interest online. Pricing, powertrain specifications, and a complete equipment list haven’t been released yet, with BMW apparently saving most of the details for the official launch later this month. Importantly, this isn’t BMW’s first stretched X1 in India. That distinction belongs to the all-electric iX1 Long Wheelbase, which debuted at Auto Expo 2025 as the “BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric.” The electric version became BMW’s first EV manufactured in India and arrived exclusively in eDrive20L guise. This upcoming X1 LWB effectively expands the idea to a combustion-powered model.

A Bigger BMW X1

The appeal is straightforward: more space. The existing iX1 LWB stretches 4,616 mm (181.7 inches) from bumper to bumper and rides on a 2,800-mm (110.2-inch) wheelbase. BMW claimed at launch that those dimensions made it one of the largest vehicle in its segment. The India market has reacted strongly to LWB offerings. In H1 2026, long wheelbase models saw a 24% increase in sales and accounted for over half of BMW’s total sales in the country. The iX1, specifically, became the brand’s highest-selling EV and premium EV segment leader, according to a BMW India press release.

Not Everyone Gets the Longer X1

Don’t expect this stretched X1 to suddenly appear at U.S. dealerships. BMW has long offered market-specific long-wheelbase versions of its vehicles. One other market sees the X1 LWB: China. China already sells a gas-powered X1 LWB, and specifications are likely to remain similar, but not identical, across borders. China’s X1 LWB stretches 116 mm (4.5 inches) longer than the traditional X1. It also stands 11 mm (.43 inches) taller. A larger cargo area fits 540 liters (19 cubic feet) of stuff, compared to 476 liters (16.8 cubic feet) in the standard X1.

Elsewhere, most markets must make do with the standard-wheelbase X1, which includes the more powerful X1 M35i. That means customers looking for more BMW SUV space still have to move up to the considerably larger X3. For India, though, the X1 LWB fills a useful niche. Buyers get the more approachable dimensions and positioning of BMW’s smallest SUV while gaining much of the rear-seat space normally associated with a larger vehicle.

And unlike when the electric X1 LWB debuted in 2025, buyers interested in BMW’s stretched compact SUV will no longer necessarily have to go electric. BMW will reveal exactly what sits under the hood — along with pricing and the rest of the specifications — on August 21.