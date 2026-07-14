The full camouflage is unable to hide the electric crossover's radical Neue Klasse makeover with a vertical kidney grille inherited from the iX3 and iX5.

Article Summary Fully cloaked in swirly camo, the BMW iX1 isn't a facelifted model but the next generation.

BMW is changing everything about its smallest electric crossover by giving it a completely fresh look, a rear-wheel-drive platform, cylindrical battery cells, and the iDrive X.

The new BMW iX1 "NB5" should break cover in roughly a year from now.

Like just about every automaker, BMW typically waits three to four years before giving a model a facelift. Every now and then, however, there are exceptions to the rule, with the 1 Series F40 and 2 Series Gran Coupe F44 serving as recent examples. As with those compact cars, another model in the same segment is skipping the LCI treatment altogether.

When the new iX1 arrives next year, we believe it will be marketed as a next-generation model rather than a reworked version of the current vehicle. Judging by the appearance of this heavily camouflaged prototype, it’s easy to see why. Car paparazzi have spotted BMW’s smallest electric SUV hiding a complete redesign rather than a simple mid-cycle facelift.

Despite the camouflage, the new vertical kidney grille is immediately noticeable. It protrudes slightly and appears to have been inherited from the larger iX3 and iX5. That would make sense considering BMW has already said it will reserve this layout for crossovers and SUVs. Lower-riding models, such as sedans, will adopt the i3’s horizontal kidneys, in which the grille merges with the headlights.

This prototype’s profile also points to a next-generation model rather than a facelift, adopting a new door handle design. Much like the iX3, its smaller sibling is getting electrically operated door handles. In fact, you can already see them sticking out from the body. If BMW intends to sell the next iX1 in China, the door handles will likely be revised to comply with a new safety regulation. The long-wheelbase i3 and iX3 already had to undergo an emergency redesign to meet the stricter legislation.

Everything Will Be New About The 2028 BMW iX1

The rear is different as well, and we’re not just talking about the taillights, which are much wider than BMW would have you believe. The license plate has been moved lower on the tailgate. On the current model, it sits below the BMW roundel, where it’s flanked by the taillights. We also can’t help but notice a horizontal bulge across the tailgate, suggesting nearly full-width taillights split in the middle by the roundel, echoing the iX3 and iX5.

Codenamed “NB5,” the next-generation iX1 will also feature a thoroughly reworked interior with BMW’s new iDrive. That means the pillar-to-pillar windshield projection and even fewer physical controls than the current model. Whether it will use the same 17.9-inch touchscreen as BMW’s larger vehicles remains unclear. Either way, logic suggests the iX5’s passenger screen won’t make the cut since it’s reserved for larger vehicles with more expansive dashboards.

The BMW iX1 Will Be Rear-Wheel Drive, But Not The X1

The new iX1 will also be radically different underneath. We’ve heard BMW plans to move its entry-level electric SUV to a rear-wheel-drive platform. The switch to RWD is also expected to bring sixth-generation battery technology with cylindrical cells offering 20% greater energy density. Faster charging also seems likely, improving on the current iX1’s 130-kW maximum.

But this is where the story gets really interesting because the combustion-powered X1 will not skip the LCI. The gas/diesel/plug-in hybrid crossover (U11) will remain on a front-wheel-drive platform but with Neue Klasse design and interior technology. Both models are reportedly due in 2027, with the regular X1 expected to arrive first, followed by the electric iX1 closer to the end of the year.

In the meantime, BMW still has plenty of testing left to do. But even at this early stage, it’s clear that the iX1 will be overhauled.

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