Article Summary The Range Rover among EVs delivers 542 hp, 850 Nm, and a 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds

Its 118.5-kWh battery offers up to 372 miles of WLTP range and 350-kW charging.

The engineers haven’t watered down the Range Rover’s off-road credentials, with the EV capable of wading through up to 900 mm of water.

Finally, after years of teasing and development, the Range Rover has finally entered the electric era. Parent company Jaguar Land Rover has officially opened the order books for the first-ever Range Rover Electric (yes, that’s the official name). In doing so, JLR brings zero-emissions propulsion to one of the most recognizable luxury SUVs ever.

The company says it followed a simple philosophy during development: make it a Range Rover first and an EV second. That explains why the electric model looks almost identical to the conventionally powered luxobarge. That said, the familiar design has been subtly optimized for better aerodynamics, with a revised grille, wheels, and underbody. It’s all in the name of efficiency, to squeeze out as many miles as possible from the gargantuan battery. We’ll get to that in a minute.

Underneath the familiar skin is some serious hardware. The Range Rover Electric uses a pair of electric motors delivering a combined 542 hp and a massive 850 Nm (626 lb-ft) of torque. JLR quotes a 0-60 mph time of just 4.3 seconds, making this a seriously quick luxury SUV despite its considerable heft.

More importantly, the electric powertrain is supposed to make the Range Rover even more refined. With no combustion engine running in the background, the cabin becomes an even quieter place to spend time. The instant response of the electric motors should also suit the vehicle’s effortless character rather well. If there’s a luxury SUV out there where the electric treatment makes perfect sense, it’s this one. Well, we’d also add the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The Range Rover Electric Gets A Large Battery, But Range Could Be Better

The needed energy comes from a usable 118.5-kWh battery that operates on an 800-volt architecture. Using a 350-kW charger, JLR says the battery can go from 10 to 80 percent in roughly 22 minutes. A 10-minute charging stop can add up to 137 miles (220 kilometers) of WLTP range. Speaking of range, the official WLTP figure is up to 372 miles (599 km). JLR also quotes an estimated real-world range of up to 333 miles (535 km), which is arguably the more relevant number for potential buyers.

That makes the Range Rover Electric considerably more than a short-distance luxury cruiser. For many owners, the company says, the available range should be enough to cover typical daily driving without needing to recharge during the day. Still, range anxiety could pose an issue during extended trips.

It’s Still A Legit Off-Roader

One of the biggest questions surrounding an electric Range Rover was always its capability off the beaten path. JLR doesn’t appear to have compromised here. The electric SUV can wade through up to 900 mm (35.4 inches) of water, while its new traction-management system can react in as little as 50 milliseconds. That’s up to 100 times faster than an equivalent combustion-engine setup. The system continuously manages motor speed and wheel slip, while torque distribution can shift from 100 percent rear-wheel drive to zero percent at the rear axle when necessary. A new Single Pedal mode also makes tricky terrain easier to tackle.

JLR says the Range Rover Electric can pull away on slopes of up to 33 degrees and climb rolling gradients of as much as 45 degrees. A lower center of gravity and twin-chamber air suspension should also give the EV a more planted feel on the road. In other words, this isn’t an electric Range Rover that’s been turned into a pavement-only luxury barge. Whether customers will actually take it off road, that’s a different story.

We’re going to go out on a limb and say the BMW iX7 is highly unlikely to match these off-road chops, as it’s expected to have a more road-focused character. Meanwhile, the rumored rugged “G74” SUV project remains up in the air, meaning Munich may not have a direct answer to the Range Rover Electric.

Predictably Pricey

The Range Rover Electric is available in both short- and long-wheelbase configurations, with SE, HSE, Autobiography, SV, SV Ultra, and SV Black trim levels planned. There’s also a First Edition for those who want something a little more exclusive. And yes, it comes with a suitably hefty price tag. In the UK, the Range Rover Electric starts at £154,070, though you can spec one to over £200,000. In the United States, pricing kicks off at $140,550 and exceeds $270,000 for a fully loaded configuration. Orders are already open, with production taking place at JLR’s Solihull factory.

The Range Rover Electric isn’t the only new contender the BMW iX7 will face from day one when it arrives next year. Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis recently came out with the GV90, which also walks a fine line between battling the iX7 and Rolls-Royce’s upcoming electric SUV.