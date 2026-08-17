Article Summary The 2026 BMW X1 has earned the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award.

It received good ratings in all three required crashworthiness tests.

Tougher 2026 rules emphasize rear-passenger protection and standard crash-avoidance systems.

BMW’s entry-level X1 SUV may be one of its least expensive vehicles. But the latest IIHS results prove the cost cutting doesn’t happen where safety is concerned. BMW’s smallest SUV is again a Top Safety Pick+, joining the X3 and X5 to receive the organization’s top designation for 2026. The accomplishment is particularly notable because IIHS strengthened its requirements again this year. A newly completed crash test and strong performance from its standard collision-avoidance systems moved the X1 into the top category.

What the BMW X1 Had to Do

To earn a 2026 Top Safety Pick+, a vehicle must receive good ratings in the small-overlap front, updated moderate-overlap front, and updated side crash tests. The IIHS also requires headlights achieving “acceptable” or “good” ratings across every trim level. Crash avoidance matters, too. The vehicle must include a standard pedestrian-detection system earning a good rating, plus a standard vehicle-to-vehicle front crash-prevention system rated “acceptable” or “good.”

The 2026 BMW X1 received good scores in all three required crashworthiness evaluations and for its headlights. Its pedestrian front-crash-prevention system was also rated good, while its vehicle-to-vehicle system earned an acceptable rating. The latter evaluation is considerably more involved than simply approaching the back of a stationary car at low speed. IIHS tests the system against passenger-car and motorcycle targets at speeds reaching 43 mph, including scenarios in which the target is offset from the center of the lane.

The IIHS Requirements Are Tougher for 2026

The updated moderate-overlap crash test places a dummy in the second row to evaluate rear-passenger protection. During 2025, an acceptable score was sufficient for the regular Top Safety Pick award. For 2026, IIHS requires a good rating for either award. Top Safety Pick+ candidates must also receive a good pedestrian-avoidance rating and pass the newer vehicle-to-vehicle evaluation. Qualifying crash-prevention systems must now be standard rather than optional. The IIHS says the X1 became a Top Safety Pick+ after receiving a good score in the moderate-overlap test, which it had not previously completed. The award applies to the entire 2026 X1 lineup, which includes the 241-horsepower xDrive28i and 312-horsepower M35i.

The BMW X1 is currently only of only two compact luxury SUVs considered a Top Safety Pick+ by IIHS. The other is the Genesis GV60. In the midsize luxury SUV segment, however, it’s far more competitive. While both the BMW X3 and X5 achieved Top Safety Pick+ designation, so did rivals from Audi, Genesis, Infiniti, and Lexus. So, BMW’s edge over the competition hasn’t necessarily translated to the larger segments. It’s also worth mentioning that this is actually more of a comeback story than anything else. The X1 achieved Top Safety Pick+ designation back in 2023 by IIHS, but was relegated to the lower tier award in 2023 and 2024. It’s good to be back on top!