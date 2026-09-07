A spectacular commercial failure in its first generation, the A2 returns as an entry-level EV with plenty of styling charisma and a new title: Audi’s most efficient car ever.

Article Summary The smallest Audi in the lineup can travel up to 646 kilometers (401 miles) on a single charge when equipped with the largest battery, an 84-kWh pack.

The range-topping Audi A2 E-Tron packs 326 hp and hits 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.7 seconds.

Prices in Germany start at €38,200 for the base model, which has 170 hp and a 52-kWh battery.

While the BMW i1 is unfortunately still at the rumor stage, the competition isn’t waiting on the sidelines. Archrival Audi is officially bringing back the A2, though not as you remember it. Instead of the oddball hatchback/minivan mashup of the 2000s, with its ultra-thrifty diesel engines and aluminum body, the nameplate has been repurposed.

It’s now an all-new model serving as the entry point into Ingolstadt’s sprawling EV lineup. If you squint, you’ll see some similarities with the original A2, especially in the body shape when viewed from the side. It’s a rather unusual profile with a feature we’ve seen recently on the new BMW X5. Yes, we’re talking about the winglet-styled door handles built into the beltline for a cleaner look and better airflow for extra efficiency.

It’s safe to say the A2 E-Tron looks unlike any other Audi on the road today, although the split headlights have a sense of familiarity. Our preferred angle is the rear, where the wide taillights make it look wider than it actually is. The spoiler is also a throwback to the first-generation model, though we do wonder how much it hurts rearward visibility.

Small, But Big On Nostalgia

Short overhangs indicate it’s based on a dedicated electric car platform, while the small glass panels in front of the A-pillars are yet another nod to its forebear. Elsewhere, an optional panoramic glass roof measures around 1.6 square meters and bathes the cabin in light. While the base model sits on 18-inch wheels, the higher-spec versions get up to 20-inch alloys with 235-mm tires. For maximum range, you’ll want the 19-inch wheels since they’re the most aerodynamically optimized.

As much as we like the exterior, the cabin feels a bit disappointing. It’s plagued by the same thick screen bezels found in other Audi models, while the air vents look rather cheap. Physical buttons on the center console are limited, though I guess it could be worse. All A2s combine a 12.8-inch curved touchscreen for the infotainment system with an 11.9-inch digital driver’s display.

Thanks to the MEB+ platform shared with the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo, the Audi A2 E-Tron has a completely flat floor. That frees up legroom for rear passengers, making the interior more spacious than you’d normally expect from such a small vehicle. Audi stretched the wheelbase to 2.77 meters (109 inches) and gave its compact EV a cargo capacity of 396 liters. That’s nearly 14 cubic feet if you’re reading us from the other side of the pond. Fold the rear seats, and volume jumps to 1,336 liters (47.2 cubic feet).

The Audi A2 E-Tron Has Multiple Battery And Power Options

The resurrected A2 comes with three battery options: 52 kWh, 61 kWh, and 84 kWh. Depending on which one you choose, range varies from 423 to 646 kilometers (263 to 401 miles). The biggest battery not only delivers the longest range but also the highest charging power at 183 kW. When the driver DC-charges at full tilt, it takes 29 minutes to replenish the battery from 10 to 80 percent. As with most EVs these days, it supports bidirectional charging.

As for power, customers can choose from four different outputs: 170 hp, 190 hp, 231 hp, and 326 hp. The latter is predictably the quickest of the bunch, taking just 5.7 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) before topping out at 124 mph (200 km/h).

Following today’s world premiere, the Audi A2 E-Tron will go on sale in Europe this fall. Pricing starts at €38,200 in Germany for the base model and rises to €51,200 for the range-topper with the most power and the largest battery pack.

What is Munich doing? Well, the first-ever BMW i1 will take a while. The alleged “NB0” is reportedly entering production in March 2028, so customer deliveries should kick off by summer of the same year. Expect a compact hatchback in the 1 Series segment with rear-wheel drive, cylindrical batteries, and the latest infotainment technology that debuted with the first Neue Klasse models.