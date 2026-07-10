Not only is the iX3 off to a strong start, but BMW reports the i3 is also enjoying strong demand ahead of its market launch this fall.

Article Summary BMW opened the order books for the second-generation iX3 in September 2025.

The company is on track to hit 100,000 orders for the electric SUV.

There is also "strong demand" for the i3 after BMW opened the order books earlier than planned.

To say the second-generation iX3 is off to a great start would be quite an understatement. By the middle of March, BMW already had more than 50,000 people waiting in line to buy the electric SUV. The milestone was reached just six months after the order books opened in September 2025. Fast-forward another four months, and the luxury automaker says it’s on track to hit 100,000 orders.

Orders keep pouring in for the iX3, and we can’t say we’re surprised. BMW has rolled out a cheaper rear-wheel-drive version with a single motor and a smaller battery. The iX3 40 starts at €63,400 in Germany, undercutting the 50 xDrive by a substantial €7,500. Not only that, but availability is expanding beyond Europe, with deliveries of the dual-motor version in the United States kicking off this fall. China and a few other markets are getting the long-wheelbase model.

With the new iX3, BMW appears to have set itself up for success. More versions are on the way, with reports claiming an iX3 40 xDrive is coming alongside an M Performance model, possibly the iX3 M60. Next year, the company is also expected to flesh out the lineup with a full-fat M model. Meanwhile, the Debrecen factory in Hungary is already running double shifts to keep up with strong early demand. The standard-wheelbase model will also be assembled in Mexico at the San Luis Potosí plant starting in the second half of next year.

The BMW i3 Is Already Doing Great

The iX3 isn’t the only Neue Klasse EV enjoying early success. BMW has brought forward the i3’s sales launch by opening the order books earlier than initially planned. Although it isn’t sharing any numbers for now, the company says there’s “strong interest” in the electric sedan ahead of its market launch. For now, it’s exclusively available in a well-equipped First Edition. Deliveries will begin this fall after series production kicks off in Munich. However, the i3 won’t reach North America until later in 2027. As with its crossover sibling, the sedan will also be assembled in Mexico, but only from 2028.

BMW is doubling down on EVs in this segment with two additional models: the i3 Touring and iX4. Although the electric wagon has already been teased, we’re likely to see the Debrecen-built crossover-coupe first, possibly in the coming months. As for the long-roof i3, it’ll be made in Munich alongside the sedan and should break cover sometime in 2027.

Many, if not all, of these EVs will receive both M Performance and full M variants. For now, BMW has only confirmed the electric M3, which arrives next year as the production version of the recently unveiled M Concept Neue Klasse.