Article Summary Sources report the G95 X5 M's mild-hybrid S68 V8 could produce 460 kW (618 hp), though BMW has not confirmed the number.

The reported figure relies on BMW's 48-volt starter-generator system, not a plug-in hybrid, meaning most of the power would come from the V8 itself.

Euro 7 rules could still trim output for European cars, mirroring the roughly 40-hp cut already applied to the M5.

The combustion-powered G95 X5 M could produce 460 kW, or roughly 618 hp, from a 48-volt mild-hybrid version of the S68 V8, according to sources. BMW has not confirmed the figure, nor the existence of a future X5 M, so it should be treated as unverified until the company says otherwise. BMW’s 48-volt system on this engine is the same one used in the X5 M60i and X7 M60i, adding a 9 kW electric motor built into the transmission, contributing to more power and torque. It is designed to fill turbo lag and smooth stop-start operation, not to add significant peak power. That means most of the reported 618 hp would have to come from the V8 itself.

For context, the S68 currently runs at 530 hp in the X5 M60i and X7 M60i, and at 612 hp in the ALPINA XB7. In the XM, the V8 alone makes 483 hp before the plug-in hybrid system adds a second motor, for a combined 644 hp in the standard car and 748 hp in the Label Red. A reported 618 hp would put the X5 M’s tune above the ALPINA and closer to XM territory, without the added mass or complexity of a plug-in hybrid system.

Euro 7 Could Change The Number

BMW has already confirmed that Euro 7 compliance is costing the S68 some power elsewhere in the lineup. The European-spec M5 is losing about 40 hp from its combustion output ahead of the 2027 enforcement deadline. Whether the X5 M launches with the reported 618 hp figure or a reduced, Euro 7-compliant number has not been addressed by BMW. U.S.-market cars are not expected to be affected by the same regulations.

Two X5 M Variants: Gas vs Electric

With this generation of high-performance M cars, BMW is splitting the lineup into two distinct paths rather than one blended compromise: mild-hybrid combustion for buyers who still want a V8, full EV for those ready to leave it behind. That’s a cleaner split than spreading a plug-in hybrid across every trim level, and it tracks with how X5 M buyers have historically shopped the car, either committed to the engine or ready to try something else entirely.

BMW has not confirmed a power figure for the electric X5 M, nor the actual model, of course. But we do know that the iX5 M70 xDrive M Performance variant, due into production in September 2027, is expected to make at least 650 hp. The full M version should sit above that, though probably not by the margin some are expecting. We’re expecting the electric X5 M to land somewhere in the 800-to-900 hp range, well short of the 1,000-hp mark BMW has yet to use on any production model.

The electric version is expected to use a quad-motor layout related to the ZA0 electric M3 program and is scheduled to begin production in April 2028 at BMW’s Spartanburg plant, roughly a year after the gas version.