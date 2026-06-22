The BMW iX3's global rollout continues in South Korea where an M Sport First Edition is limited to just 30 units. Early adopters have until June 24 to preorder the electric SUV.

Article Summary The second-generation BMW iX3 has arrived in South Korea, with an M Sport First Edition leading the way.

It combines an M Sport Package with 22-inch wheels and two body colors: Frozen Space Silver Metallic and Space Silver Metallic.

Inside, the M Sport First Edition comes with a white steering wheel as standard.

It was only a few days ago that BMW launched the i3 First Edition to give the electric sedan an early start in Europe. Now, its SUV counterpart is getting similar treatment. This time, the iX3 First Edition is exclusive to South Korea, where only 30 vehicles are available for preorder through June 24. Based on the iX3 50 xDrive, the limited-run special version is also generously equipped, much like its sedan sibling.

Koreans who want to be among the first to drive the new iX3 will have to choose between two exterior colors: Frozen Space Silver Metallic and its glossy counterpart, Space Silver Metallic. However, the Individual finish is limited to just seven cars. The remaining 23 vehicles will be painted in the non-matte version of the same color. Regardless of the choice, all First Edition models come with 22-inch 1054 M wheels featuring a two-tone finish and Y-spoke design.

Those who complete their preorders by June 24 will receive a purchase application link the following day. After that, they must confirm their purchase by June 28. If over 30 requests are submitted, BMW will hold a lottery on June 30 to determine the winners. The automaker’s local division originally opened the reservation books in mid-March and received more than 2,000 reservations within three days. Consequently, there’s likely to be strong demand for the well-equipped First Edition.

The Standard BMW iX3 Is Also Coming To Korea

If you’re not among the 30 early adopters to secure one, don’t fret. BMW South Korea is also launching the regular iX3. It’s based on the 50 xDrive and comes in three trims: SE, M Sport, and M Sport Pro. There’s considerably more flexibility when it comes to customization. You can pick from 20- to 22-inch wheels, multiple exterior colors, and M-specific touches inside and out.

The base iX3 SE starts at 79.9 million won, followed by the M Sport at 86.9 million won, and the M Sport Pro at 91.9 million won. If you’d rather have the vehicle’s sedan counterpart, the i3 is also headed to South Korea. Judging by European pricing for the NA0, it’s likely to significantly undercut the high-riding NA5 when it arrives locally.

Although the new iX3 will initially be sold only in 50 xDrive guise, we expect the lineup to expand in the near future. BMW has already broadened the range in Europe by introducing a more affordable iX3 40. To lower the price, it drops xDrive by eliminating the front motor. More importantly, it uses a smaller battery, meaning it can’t match the excellent range of the dual-motor model.