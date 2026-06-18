The BMW i3 is officially back on sale, but not as you remember it. Reborn as a sedan, the first version available to order is a better-equipped €75,340 First Edition. The €65,900 base model will follow.

Article Summary BMW is opening the order books for the i3 First Edition in Europe ahead of the electric sedan's launch this fall.

The BMW i3 50 xDrive First Edition gets the M Sport Package and illuminated kidney grille as standard equipment.

Options for the First Edition include a panoramic glass roof and heated rear seats.

The rumors were true. BMW is moving up the start of pre-sales for the all-new i3 due to strong customer interest. Reinvented as an electric sedan as part of the Neue Klasse wave, the “NA0” is now available to pre-order in Europe as a well-equipped First Edition. It starts at €75,340 in Germany, but a base model will follow with a starting price of €65,900, undercutting the iX3 50 xDrive by €8,800.

If you want to be among the early adopters, the i3 50 xDrive First Edition is definitely the one to get. It bundles the M Sport Package with an illuminated kidney grille. There are six body colors to choose from, including the new M Le Castellet Blue featured in the press images. Customers can also choose from four different wheel designs in 19- and 20-inch sizes.

Inside, BMW has configured the i3 First Edition with an M interior finished in black Veganza and M PerformTex, although other upholstery options are available. Standard equipment is generous, ranging from a 3D head-up display to a Harman Kardon sound system. To sweeten the deal, BMW also includes electrically adjustable and heated front seats, along with an automatic electric trunk release. Other highlights include three-zone automatic climate control, sun-protection glazing, and a heated steering wheel.

The BMW i3 First Edition Has Many Options Available

Despite the long list of standard features, there are still plenty of boxes left to tick on the options sheet. Buyers willing to spend more can order the i3 First Edition with heated rear seats and a panoramic sunroof, not to mention a trailer hitch with an electrically swiveling ball head. BMW’s new M steering wheel is available at an extra cost, and customers can even opt for the more daring white steering wheel, although only in combination with the Digital White upholstery.

There’s also plenty of optional technology available to make daily driving easier, including Parking Assistant Plus, Parking Assistant Professional, and the Highway & City Assistant. With AC Charging Professional included, AC charging power doubles to 22 kW.

Base BMW i3 Has A Slightly Longer Range

If the First Edition is too rich for your blood, the base i3 will arrive when the electric sedan launches this fall. Although BMW is already accepting orders for the First Edition, the production schedule remains unchanged. As a result, the first cars will not roll off the assembly line at the Munich plant until August.

Sticking to the base model will get you farther on a single charge. BMW quotes 906 kilometers (563 miles) of range for the First Edition, whereas the entry-level trim can cover 912 km (567 miles). The minor gap likely stems from the different wheels and a slightly higher curb weight for the launch version due to its higher level of equipment.

Beyond the i3 50 xDrive, it’s reasonable to assume additional versions will follow. For example, the iX3 40 is already available to order across Europe, and the sedan is likely to receive the rear-wheel-drive variant as well. The single-motor crossover starts at €67,200 in Germany, so here’s hoping an equivalent i3 40 slips below the €60,000 mark.

2026 BMW i3 50 xDrive First Edition