Article Summary Teaser images of the new BMW 3 Series Touring briefly appeared in the background during the i3 sedan's world premiere.

The 3 Series wagon is one of the 40 models coming by the end of 2027.

BMW didn't specify whether it will be strictly electric or it'll also have combustion engines.

BMW took everyone by surprise at the end of the i3 Sedan premiere by teasing a Touring version. A shadowy silhouette appeared in the background as CEO Oliver Zipse wrapped up his speech following the sedan’s presentation. The long-roof model is one of 40 new vehicles coming by the end of 2027, but one question remains: will it have combustion engines?

We’ve previously reported that BMW might skip another 3 Series Touring with gasoline and diesel engines. However, the “G51” might not be dead after all, as the company’s boss didn’t explicitly say it would be an i3, but rather a 3 Series. The fully electric version is internally known as the “NA1.” We haven’t seen spy shots of either version, so the estate is unlikely to arrive anytime soon.

Combustion engines or not, it’s great to hear BMW is committing to another generation of the 3 Series Touring. It continues a tradition that began in the 1980s with the second-generation model (E30). This goes to show that the wagon still holds relevance despite the meteoric rise of crossovers and SUVs. Europe was likely the deciding factor, as the Touring remains popular on the continent.

Hopefully, BMW will please both camps by offering a conventionally powered 3 Series alongside an electric i3, mirroring the sedan lineup. If you don’t need the extra practicality of the Touring, the sedan enters production in August. Deliveries across Europe start this fall, before the “NA0” reaches the United States next year.

The eighth-generation 3 Series with gasoline and diesel engines is also entering production this year. The “G50” won’t be built at the historic Munich plant where the i3 is made, but rather in Dingolfing. Before the Touring joins the lineup next year, an iX4 is believed to arrive in late 2026 or early 2027.