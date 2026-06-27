The limited-run 7 Series Nero Lusso Edition makes its first appearance in South Korea, where BMW has allocated only 29 units out of a total production run of 135 vehicles.

Article Summary The 2026 Busan Mobility Show runs through July 5.

BMW is displaying seven vehicles while MINI has four, plus two bikes from the Motorrad division.

The new iX3 goes on sale in Korea the day after the show ends, on July 6

Although BMW has already displayed the 7 Series facelift in China, it’s not done with the pre-LCI model just yet. Before the heavily updated flagship sedan arrives in South Korea, the outgoing model is making one final public appearance. The 2026 Busan Mobility Show is where visitors can get up close with the final G70 special edition before its radical makeover.

Originally unveiled in early February, the 7 Series Nero Lusso Edition is making its way to South Korea. Out of a total production run of 135 units worldwide, BMW Korea has secured just 29 examples. Customers can order it with six-cylinder engines (740i and 740d), and every car is finished in Nero Fuoco Metallic. BMW adds 21-inch Individual wheels and a Space Silver coachline to make the luxobarge feel even more special.

The interior features leather upholstery in either Smoke White or Tartufo and, as befits a special edition, is generously equipped. The Nero Lusso Edition includes everything from automatic doors and a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system to heated armrests and the 31.3-inch Theater Screen.

BMW At The 2026 Busan Mobility Show

The dark-themed luxobarge isn’t the only 7 Series on display at the Busan Mobility Show. BMW has also brought an i7 M70 xDrive M Performance Two-Tone Edition to sit alongside a wide range of other vehicles. It pairs Black Sapphire with Oxide Grey for the exterior, while the cabin features Individual Merino leather in Tartufo. It also gets the supersized rear Theater Screen, along with other niceties such as the Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof and illuminated M door sills.

The most exciting model of the bunch? That would have to be the M5 Touring, which shares its plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain with the XM Label, also on display at the event held at BEXCO in Haeundae-gu, Busan. Rounding out BMW’s lineup are the 5 Series in electric i5 xDrive40 guise and the iX xDrive45. The newest model hasn’t gone on sale locally yet. The iX3 50 xDrive will launch in South Korea on July 6, a day after the Busan Mobility Show ends.

On the MINI side, a pair of electric JCWs are displayed alongside the Cooper SE Paul Smith Edition. Additionally, there’s a Korea-specific special version with a long name: MINI Countryman S ALL4 Dongsung Tailored Edition. Next month, Korea’s first MINI JCW Garage will open, dedicated to all things John Cooper Works.

Meanwhile, BMW Motorrad is represented by two M bikes: the M 1000 RR and the M 1000 R.

You have until July 5 to visit BMW Group Korea’s stand at the 2026 Busan Mobility Show.