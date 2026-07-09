Article Summary Ghost Savile Row is a one-of-one Ghost Extended in two-tone Midnight Sapphire over English White, styled after a navy suit and white shirt.

A hidden embroidery under the rear armrest uses 250,000 stitches and over 6,000 feet of thread — the most intricate single-frame design Rolls-Royce has built.

The seats debut a pinstripe-inspired run-stitch pattern, a first for Rolls-Royce seating, with 16,600+ stitches per insert.

Rolls-Royce built a one-of-one Ghost that dresses like a Savile Row suit, right down to a hidden embroidery that takes nine hours and 250,000 stitches to finish. Unveiled at Goodwood on July 8, 2026, the Ghost Savile Row is a bespoke Ghost Extended commission built around the traditions of London’s most famous tailoring street. Rolls-Royce didn’t just borrow the name. The car’s paint, stitching, and even a hidden panel under the rear armrest are built to reference specific details of a tailored suit, and the company says it’s the most intricate single-frame embroidery it has ever produced.

A Suit, Not A Coachline

The exterior is where the tailoring idea is easiest to read. Midnight Sapphire covers the lower body, English White the upper, in a combination Rolls-Royce ties directly to Beau Brummell and the navy-suit-and-white-shirt look he popularized in the early 1800s. Instead of a coachline, there’s a hand-painted Silver Featureline running through the white section, standing in for a cuff link or a dress watch rather than a full trim strip. Rolls-Royce finished the car on 22-inch nine-spoke wheels, part-polished with body-color centers, and left the rest of the exterior alone. No badges, no name script, nothing that announces what the car is about beyond the paint itself.

The detail Rolls-Royce is clearly proudest of doesn’t show up until someone lowers the rear center armrest. Underneath is a piece of embroidery depicting the square-trimmed trees in the Goodwood courtyard and the shadows they throw, worked in a stitch pattern designed to mimic woven cloth so it reads as fabric set into leather rather than a printed pattern. Rolls-Royce lists the numbers because they’re the point: seven colors, 250,000 stitches, over 6,000 feet of thread, nine hours per piece. The company calls it the most intricate single-frame embroidery it has built, which is a specific claim from a marque that already treats embroidery as a routine bespoke option.

It’s a strange thing to hide the most labor-intensive element of the car from casual view, but that’s the actual point of a bespoke jacket lining, too. Nobody sees it on the rack. The owner knows it’s there.

An Interior Built Around Pinstripes

Inside, Navy Blue and Arctic White leather run through the cabin with Navy Blue carpets, lambswool mats, and seat belts to match, while Selby Gray contrast stitching and embroidered RR monograms handle the accent work. The seats carry a vertical run-stitch across the Arctic White inserts, more than 16,600 stitches per seat, meant to read as pinstripes and marking the first time Rolls-Royce has used this technique on seating rather than door panels or dash trim. Open Pore White Wood and Black Wood veneers keep the rest of the cabin restrained, and the treadplates and a pair of matching umbrellas (Navy Blue canopies, Selby Gray detailing, Arctic White handles) carry the same visual motif as the hidden embroidery through to the smallest touchpoints.

Why Rolls-Royce Is Leaning On Savile Row Specifically

The connection isn’t purely thematic. Rolls-Royce opened its first London showroom on Conduit Street in 1905, a short walk from Savile Row, and co-founder Charles Rolls was known for dressing the part. Phil Fabre de la Grange, Rolls-Royce’s Head of Bespoke, frames the pairing as two British institutions doing the same job by different means: “Both begin with the individual, bringing each client’s vision to life through exceptional craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and an unwavering commitment to Bespoke.” Rolls-Royce says the details were worked out in consultation with Savile Row tailors and built out by the in-house Bespoke Collective, which is the same team responsible for the brand’s Coachbuilt program and its increasingly elaborate one-off commissions.

Ghost Savile Row won’t be for sale in any conventional sense. It exists to demonstrate what the Bespoke program can do when a client wants a theme carried through every surface of the car rather than just a paint color or a set of embroidered initials. As Rolls-Royce keeps pushing this kind of commission at Goodwood, it’s also a preview of where the money in ultra-luxury cars is actually going: not toward more power or new technology, but toward the kind of hand-labor detail that a factory line simply can’t produce at volume.