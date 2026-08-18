BMW is recalling 27,720 vehicles over a driveshaft connection that can wear out badly enough to cut power to the rear wheels, or in rare cases, let the car roll away on its own. The recall covers the 2022-2026 BMW 840i and 840i xDrive, the 2021-2023 540i, 540i xDrive, and M550i xDrive, and the 2024-2026 750e xDrive. According to BMW’s report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the joint connecting the drivetrain to the rear differential is the part at risk. That connection is what carries power from the transmission back to the rear wheels, so when it wears down, the car can simply lose drive.

The rollaway scenario is the stranger of the two failure modes. If the connection lets go and the parking brake isn’t engaged while the car sits in park, BMW says the vehicle could roll away on its own. Both outcomes raise the odds of a crash, though BMW says it hasn’t received any reports of accidents or injuries tied to the issue so far. Dealers will inspect the driveshaft-to-differential connection and, depending on what they find, either apply adhesive to shore it up or replace the driveshaft and rear differential outright. Owners won’t pay for any of it.

BMW will start mailing notification letters by October 2. As with most recalls, some owners won’t get the letter, whether they’ve moved, bought the car used, or simply fell through the cracks. If you own one of the affected models, or any BMW, it’s worth checking your VIN against NHTSA’s database directly rather than waiting on the mail.