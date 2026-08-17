Article Summary The 2027 BMW X5 by Kith is a one-off build of the all-new fifth-generation X5, not a production or customer car.

It's finished in Frozen Titanium Silver, an exclusive color developed as a modern take on the original E53's Titanium Silver Metallic paint.

Power comes from an updated B58 inline six paired with a 48V mild hybrid system, alongside Kith badging, monogrammed leather, and 23-inch wheels.

While Ronnie Fieg’s V10-swapped E53 draws most of the attention, it wasn’t alone at the BMW Villa in Pebble Beach. Revealed alongside it was the 2027 BMW X5 by Kith, a one-off built around the all-new fifth-generation X5 and finished with the same Kith design language carried through the rest of Chapter IV. Unlike the E53, this car isn’t headed to customers. It’s a single build, meant to preview the next X5 generation through the collaboration’s lens.

The 2027 X5 marks the model’s fifth generation and the first entirely new body design for the nameplate in more than eight years. The shape leans into a monolithic, minimalist look, with uninterrupted surfaces, no visible seals, and flush door handles. A sweeping roofline stretches the silhouette from front to back.

Up front, double-X headlights pair with an illuminated kidney grille, a design direction BMW has been building toward across its recent lineup. Inside, the cockpit is driver-focused, built around a panoramic skyroof, a central display done in BMW’s Free-Cut Design, and a separate screen dedicated to the passenger. A customizable ambient light bar runs door to door.

Power Comes From An Updated Inline Six

Under the hood is an updated inline six-cylinder B58 engine, with both horsepower and torque increased over the outgoing unit. It’s paired with a 48V mild hybrid system, aimed at smoothing out power delivery while improving efficiency.

Frozen Titanium Silver Ties It To The E53

The paint is where this car makes its clearest connection to Fieg’s E53. Frozen Titanium Silver is an exclusive color developed specifically for this build, built as a modern take on the E53’s original Titanium Silver Metallic finish. It’s not available on the standard production X5.

Kith’s design touches carry through the rest of the car. Kith badges sit on the wings and rear deck lid, and the black leather interior is embossed with the Kith monogram, with K&K Crest logo embroidery on the backseat armrests. The build also gets BMW M Carbon Sport front seats and 23-inch wheels, pushing it further from anything BMW currently offers off the shelf.

A One-Off, Not A Production Preview

BMW has been clear that this X5 is a single build. It won’t go into production, and there are no plans to offer it to customers the way earlier Kith collaborations like the M4 Competition x Kith did with a limited run. Its job is different: pairing a fifth-generation X5 with Fieg’s restored E53 to bridge 25 years of the nameplate, using the older car to explain the color and design choices applied to the newer one, a formula Kith has followed through each chapter of the partnership so far.