Article Summary BMW insider ynguldyn says one more G87 M2 variant is coming before production reportedly ends in July 2029.

An M2 inspired by the M3 CS Handschalter or a new CS with M xDrive could be under consideration.

BMW could also bundle its M Performance Parts into a special edition, while an M2 CSL remains the most exciting possibility.

The G87 BMW M2 is now in the second half of what has become a very eventful life cycle. Production began in late 2022, while the current version received more power and small cosmetic updates for the 2025 model year. Shortly thereafter, BMW upped the ante with the limited-production M2 CS, combining 523 horsepower with rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Production of that car ended in July 2026, just as BMW prepared to launch the new M2 xDrive. The all-wheel-drive model enters production in August and is expected to remain available until the G87 reportedly bows out in July 2029. But the G87 might not yet have found its final form. If rumors are to be believed, there’s still exactly one more M2 variant to come.

What Could the Final G87 M2 Be?

The rumor comes from ynguldyn, a longtime Bimmerpost insider with a good record of accurately reporting future BMW products and production plans. This time, however, the information is unusually brief: “There will be one more version of G87 M2.” That leaves considerable room for speculation. One possibility is an M2 equivalent of the new M3 CS Handschalter. That car combines several CS upgrades with a six-speed manual transmission, creating a more focused but still enthusiast-friendly sendoff for the G80 M3. Applying the same formula to the M2 would give BMW an opportunity to address one of the biggest criticisms of the existing M2 CS: its lack of a manual gearbox. An M2 CS Handschalter could retain rear-wheel drive while adding weight-saving parts, chassis upgrades, and more power.

Alternatively, BMW could revisit the CS formula with all-wheel drive. The M3 CS, M4 CS, and M3 CS Touring all use M xDrive, so an M2 CS xDrive would fit comfortably within the current CS playbook. It would also become the quickest-accelerating M2 yet. Both options sound nice to us.

But, there is another loose end. BMW created an unusually extensive catalog of M Performance Parts for the G87, including carbon-fiber aerodynamic components, special wheels, a prominent fixed rear wing, and the controversial center-exit exhaust. Most remained standalone add-ons instead of being bundled into a factory special edition. BMW could finally package some of those pieces together, perhaps with unique paint and interior trim, to create a lower-volume model without undertaking major mechanical changes. Perhaps something akin to Japan’s M2 CS Edge, or the first generation BMW M2 Performance Edition.

The most exciting possibility, however, is an M2 CSL. A lighter, more powerful and more aggressively tuned M2 would give the G87 a true halo variant. It also brings parity with its big brother, the G82. The CSL badge would carry enormous expectations. But the M2’s compact dimensions, combined with familiar G8X layout (rear-wheel-drive and S58 power) are an encouraging starting point. It bears mentioning that BMW has not ruled out an M2 CSL outright.

BMW Hasn’t Confirmed Another M2

For now, the only claim is that one more G87 M2 variant is coming. BMW has not announced the car, its name, drivetrain, production timing, or even acknowledged that another version exists. Additionally, any number of these scenarios might fit in with the prototypes caught testing just last month, which included a camo M2 CS. But until BMW says otherwise, any new M2 model — regardless of badging — remains mostly speculation.