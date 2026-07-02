BMW’s new X5 generation, internally coded G65, has so far only been photographed in metallic paint finishes. That changed at a launch event in Bucharest, where the electric iX5 60 xDrive appeared for the first time in Frozen Tanzanite Blue — a matte, Individual-line paint option. Photographer Ciprian Mihai captured the SUV on a stage surrounded by large video walls, giving a good look at how the matte finish reacts under different lighting conditions. The car shown wears the M Sport package along with the 23-inch Polygon 1121 M aerodynamic wheels, among the largest ever fitted to a series-production BMW from the factory.

Range, Battery and Charging

The iX5 60 narrowly misses BMW’s internal range record. With up to 845 kilometers of WLTP range — achieved on smaller wheels with narrower tires — it becomes BMW’s second-longest-range electric model, edging out even the iX3 by roughly 40 kilometers. That figure comes courtesy of the largest lithium-ion battery ever fitted to a series BMW: a 144 kWh net-capacity high-voltage pack mounted in the underbody. Only the new BMW i3 (NA0) goes further, reaching up to 912 kilometers (WLTP) thanks to its smaller frontal area and superior aerodynamics.

Charging is equally strong. The iX5 60 xDrive also carries BMW’s fastest-charging battery to date, capable of accepting up to 460 kW at a suitable charging station. That means a 10-to-80-percent charge in just 23 minutes, while a 10-minute top-up is enough to add around 350 kilometers of WLTP range.

The trade-off for that oversized battery shows up on the scale. Including the standard 75 kg allowance for driver and luggage, the iX5’s EU unladen weight comes in at a hefty 2.9 tonnes, with a gross vehicle weight of 3,495 kg — just under the cutoff for a standard EU passenger-car driving license. Despite the bulk, practicality holds up: payload capacity reaches 670 kg, towing capacity is rated at 2.7 tonnes, and the boot offers between 655 and 1,850 liters. A 53-liter front trunk adds extra storage, though much of that space is typically taken up by the charging cable.

New Colors Across the X5 Range

The Frozen Tanzanite Blue reveal comes alongside a broader look at the new X5’s color and trim options. BMW’s online configurator went live within hours of the G65’s official unveiling, giving the first proper look at how the fifth-generation X5’s design — closely related to the Neue Klasse iX3 — reads in different finishes. Depending on the color chosen, the sculpting of the bumpers and body panels appears more or less pronounced, and the configurator offers a much better view of the standard Vancouver Green than the relatively dark press photos allowed.

At launch, the palette is still fairly limited, though BMW Individual’s broader range of colors is expected to join it from April 2027. Confirmed launch colors so far include Vancouver Green, Mineral White, Space Silver, and Tanzanite Blue, while separate factory photos from BMW’s Spartanburg plant have also shown a Vegas Red example rolling off the line.

On the pricing side, the conventional X5 starts at €94,800 for the X5 40d and €98,800 for the X5 40, with plug-in hybrids and the electric iX5 yet to appear in the configurator. Notable options include Adaptive Chassis Control with rear-axle steering and two-axle air suspension for €3,650, app- and iDrive-controlled automatic doors for €1,250, and a passenger display for €1,450.

[Photos: Ciprian Mihai / BMW Romania]