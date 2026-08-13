Article Summary The collection features Cinnabar Red, Vitality Green, Techno Violet, and Inka Orange across jackets, shirts, fleece, and accessories.

Highlights include an AVIREX leather jacket, BMW X5 floor mats, travel goods, and a detailed 1:18-scale BMW 3.0 CSi.

The collection launches August 17, one day after Kith fully reveals its V10-powered E53 and one-off 2027 BMW X5.

Kith and BMW are back with the fourth chapter of their ongoing partnership. While a pair of heavily modified BMW X5s will ultimately provide the automotive centerpiece, the newly announced Kith for BMW 2026 Collection is also about what fans can wear, carry, and display. The newest collection draws inspiration from four colors associated with the history of the partnership. Cinnabar Red represents the E30 M3, while Vitality Green was developed by Kith for its first BMW project. Techno Violet adds a familiar shade from BMW’s 1990s catalog, and Inka Orange — the signature color for this year’s collection — reaches further back into the company’s archive.

Those colors appear across a fairly extensive assortment of outerwear. The headline piece is a multi-paneled leather jacket produced with AVIREX, joined by Braun and Dewitt leather motorcycle jackets. Kith is also offering souvenir jackets, track jackets, and several of its familiar fleece designs, including the Nelson Quarter Zip, Braxton Track Zip, and Nelson Hoodie. More conventional wardrobe options include BMW-inspired graphic T-shirts, knitwear, understated shirts, and matching track pants. Kith says the graphics reference classic BMW design motifs and historically significant vehicles, ensuring the collection does more than simply place two logos on existing apparel.

BMW Accessories, Luggage, and a Detailed 3.0 CSi Model

The partnership extends well beyond clothing. Kith’s latest BMW-branded leather goods include an Overnight Bag, Travel Garment Duffle Bag, cardholders, and watch holders. Depending on the item, buyers can choose from smooth, tumbled, and monogram-embossed materials. Smaller collectibles include car fresheners, ceramic mugs, catchall trays, posters, silk bandanas, a jacquard towel, and a tapestry blanket. Kith has even prepared a co-branded license-plate holder and a set of floor mats specifically designed for the BMW X5. Headwear options include a Sheep Suede Drivers Cap and a Franchise LS produced in collaboration with ’47.

Arguably the most interesting collectible is a 1:18-scale model of the 1972 BMW 3.0 CSi. Finished in Inka Orange, the miniature consists of 169 parts and 290 decorative elements. Details include co-branded packaging and embroidered leather seats, making it substantially more elaborate than the typical dealership gift-shop model. It’s also a bit more historic than any model before it. After all, it’s likely this Inka Orange model car is nearly an exact replica of the Inka Orange 3.0 CSi BMW painstakingly restored for Kith founder Ronnie Fieg. The Kith for BMW 2026 collection launches globally on Monday, August 17 at 11:00 AM.

The BMW X5 Is Still to Come

Clothing may lead this announcement, but automobiles remain central to the wider collaboration. Previous chapters have involved the E30 M3 and current M4 Competition, an electric BMW 1602 tribute and i4 M50 in matching Vitality Green, plus the BMW M1 and XM. Chapter IV turns to the X5. Fieg has already previewed a restored E53 fitted with the S85 V10 from the E60 M5, a six-speed manual, and functioning all-wheel drive. It will be joined by a one-of-one 2027 BMW X5 by Kith wearing Frozen Titanium Silver and special badging. The full X5 collaboration is set to be revealed Saturday, giving BMW fans another reason to watch Kith even if the new wardrobe is not for them.