The longest-range EV in Mexico reached the sales milestone after only three months since BMW launched the Neue Klasse iX3 in the country.

Article Summary BMW opened the order books for the iX3 50 xDrive in Mexico in May, charging 1,495,000 pesos.

It's claimed to be the longest-range EV available in Mexico, where local production begins in 2027.

For now, BMW exclusively builds the iX3 at its new Debrecen plant in Hungary.

The iX3 hasn’t even reached its first anniversary, yet it’s already celebrating a few milestones. BMW has built 50,000 vehicles at its new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, and is nearing 100,000 orders. It’s the fastest ramp-up ever for a new factory, with a second shift added back in February. BMW will also build the electric crossover at the San Luis Potosí plant starting next year. However, early adopters in Mexico aren’t willing to wait for domestic production to begin.

BMW opened the order books for the second-generation iX3 in Mexico in May, and it has already sold 100 units. Granted, that doesn’t sound like a particularly impressive number, but there are a couple of things to consider. For starters, Mexico isn’t exactly a major EV market. On top of that, the iX3 50 xDrive isn’t necessarily democratizing electric mobility, with a starting price of 1,495,000 pesos. It remains unclear whether the cheaper iX3 40 will eventually be offered, but expanding the lineup would make sense.

As in most markets worldwide, Mexico gets the standard-wheelbase iX3, codenamed NA5. In China and a handful of other countries, the NA6 is stretched to provide additional rear legroom in a cabin that appears more upscale than its global counterpart. BMW is open to expanding long-wheelbase models to other markets, but for now, it’s ruling out major regions such as Europe and the United States.

Local Production Starts In 2027

Meanwhile, BMW is preparing to build the iX3 locally. The company’s San Luis Potosí plant is undergoing an €800 million expansion that will add more than 110,000 square meters of production space. Around €500 million of that investment is going toward a new battery assembly facility for Gen6 packs. The Mexican factory will begin producing the iX3 and i3 sedan next year, making San Luis Potosí one of only a handful of BMW plants worldwide assembling Neue Klasse vehicles.

The more interesting sales numbers will come after local production begins. Building the iX3 in Mexico should help BMW reduce logistics costs and improve supply, while the arrival of the i3 will give the company another Neue Klasse model to push in the market.

For now, 100 units is little more than a footnote, but it’s still an encouraging start for a car that hasn’t even been on sale in Mexico for four months. Once locally built iX3s reach dealerships, and BMW expands the Neue Klasse lineup, we’ll have a much better idea of how much appetite there is for the new generation of EVs in Mexico.