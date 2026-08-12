A jogger stopped me on 17-Mile Drive. Not a car guy, as far as I could tell, just someone getting a late evening workout in on one of the most scenic stretches of pavement in America, surrounded by Pebble Beach mansions and the kind of exotica that Monterey Car Week drags out every August. He wasn’t looking at a Ferrari or a 918. He was looking at my BMW M2 CS. Well, technically not mine since I’m just borrowing it from BMW of North America, but of course, I didn’t tell him that.

Four more people did the same thing over the next half hour. In a place where an M2 should be wallpaper, where a six-figure BMW barely registers next to what else rolls down that road this week, people kept walking over to ask what it was. I hadn’t even had the car for 48 hours yet, and I already knew what I was going to write.

The BMW M2 CS is in a league of its own.

I want to be upfront about what this is and isn’t. Sean Kealey already put in the week-long review of this G87-generation M2 CS, drove it properly, and gave you the numbers: 523 horsepower, 3.7 seconds to 60, a $99,775 starting price that climbs from there. Go read that if you want the full test. This is two days with the car that left me trying to name something else on sale in America that does what this does. I came up empty.

There’s Nothing Left To Cross-Shop It Against

Six figures for an M2 felt absurd to me the first time I saw the number, and I’ll admit I walked in with that bias fully intact. Then I tried to build a shopping list of alternatives and watched it fall apart almost immediately.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 is dead. Porsche killed the internal-combustion 718 lineup, and with it the one car that could have gone toe-to-toe with the M2 CS on a back road for similar money. The GR Corolla and Civic Type R are terrific, but they’re front-drive-based hot hatches at half the price and a different kind of car entirely. The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is the closest thing on paper, still offers a manual, and I respect it, but it doesn’t carry the badge weight or the motorsport pedigree that comes with an M car wearing a CS nameplate. The Corvette solves a different problem. So does the Supra.

Not on price. Not on the rear-drive layout. Not on that specific blend of daily comfort and stripped-out intent. Sports coupes at this price usually come with two or three obvious rivals to cross-shop against each other. This one doesn’t, and that’s the part that stuck with me longer than the lap times did.

It Drives Like It’s Got Something To Prove

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Forget the straight-line numbers for a second. The personality is what stuck with me. This thing has a mischievous streak that reminded me of the odd 1M, the E82, that willingness to move around under you that most modern M cars have had tuned out of them in the name of being livable every day. BMW clearly opened up the rear differential and let the back end have more say than usual. That’s been true of every CS before this one, from the M3 CS to the M4 CS: less filtering, more edge, and the M2 CS inherits that character honestly.

Some of it is simply lighter mass doing what lighter mass does. Forged wheels, a carbon roof, less rotational weight up top and at the corners, all of it shows up in how eagerly the nose changes direction rather than on a spec sheet anyone reads twice.

It keeps you honest. Every input matters more than it does in a standard M2, and the car lets you feel the rear axle working before it decides whether to bail you out. Leave MDM on, or even just traction control, and it catches you right at the point things start to go sideways. Literally. Turn DSC all the way off and I have to assume it gets a lot more serious, a lot faster, especially wearing Cup 2 R tires that don’t forgive much once they’re cold or wet. I wasn’t brave enough to find out on a public road in Carmel. That’s a test for a track day, not a canyon run with tourists around the next blind corner.

Two Different Cars, Front And Back

I first saw this car in Abu Dhabi about a year and a half ago, and at the time I wrote off the interior as too digital, one more step toward the screen-and-haptics future every new BMW seemed headed for. Every model that’s launched since has proven that instinct half right. The rest of the lineup kept stripping out buttons. The M2 CS didn’t get the memo, and it’s still covered in physical switchgear, down to actual buttons for the vents. It’s refreshing once you start looking at the new interiors coming with Neue Klasse which are mostly switchless.

The exterior is a split personality. The rear is unapologetic: that carbon ducktail sits right on top of the car’s hips and makes the whole rear three-quarter view look wide and genuinely aggressive, in a way the standard M2 doesn’t manage. The front is comparatively restrained, and it’s the one place I think BMW left something on the table. Yellow racing lights, a real carbon splitter, something to match the attitude of what’s happening out back. As it is, the nose undersells the car a little. I can live with that. The M2 CS does its talking through the rear differential, not the front fascia.

The Stick Shift I Didn’t Miss, And The One I Do

The base M2 still offers a manual gearbox. The CS doesn’t, and BMW has explained why: this car makes enough power that the automatic is the better tool for the job. Purists have a right to be annoyed about that on principle, and there’s a strange footnote that makes the case for them. The old F87 M2 CS from 2020, manual gearbox and all, started at $85,000 new. Clean low-mileage examples have been trading close to $100,000 on Bring a Trailer, which is to say a used manual CS from five years ago costs about what this new automatic one does. Somebody out there is voting with real money.

I didn’t spend two days missing the clutch pedal, for what it’s worth. The ZF eight-speed downshifts exactly when I want it to and disappears the rest of the time, and on a car this focused on what the rear axle is doing, one less thing to manage felt like the right trade. Ask me again after a proper track day, when I’ve had time to actually push the differential around with my right foot instead of a computer doing it for me, and I might sing a different tune.

Where BMW Goes From Here

I haven’t tracked this car. I haven’t lived with it past two days. Call this a two-day impression and not a verdict, then, but it’s one I’d stand behind: nothing else on sale in this country right now is built quite like it, for this money, with this badge.

BMW shouldn’t treat the M2 CS as the final word on the G87. There’s more room to push this platform, and Monterey made the case for it better than I could. This is a town that sees more exotic metal in one week than most cities see in a year, and a compact BMW coupe still managed to pull people off the sidewalk. Build the next one. People are clearly paying attention.